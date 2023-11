Liam Doxsee, 9, hugs Iowa head baseball coach Rick Heller before a baseball game at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. Between attending a few baseball practices and most games and joining in on pregame huddles, Liam’s mother Mary Matheson said Liam treats this opportunity as a job, enjoying every second of it. Liam sits on a bench in the dugout, rolling around a baseball that’s wet from the rain. After the athletes warm up, they make their way through the dugout, high-fiving and eagerly exchanging hellos with Liam.