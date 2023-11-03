The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Press Box Banter: Building connections with Brandee Britt

Natalie Dunlap, Assitant Digital Editor
November 3, 2023
Brandee+Britt%2C+director+of+UI+athletics+social+media+and+digital+strategy%2C+smiles+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+in+Iowa+City+on+Wednesday%2C+Sept.+27%2C+2023.+
Lua Rasga
Brandee Britt, director of UI athletics’ social media and digital strategy, smiles at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.

On this episode, hosts analyze what the removal of offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz means for Iowa football and Interim Athletic Director Beth Goetz. This podcast was recorded before head coach Kirk Ferentz announced he would return next season

Plus, Brandee Britt, Director of Social Media and Digital Strategy at University of Iowa Athletics, shares how she has made connections with the athletics teams to engage fans on social media. She has long been an advocate for Iowa women’s basketball, and reflects on years of working to promote the team before Caitlin Clark brought it national attention. 

RELATED: Iowa football’s creative content team among one of the best in nation

This episode of Press Box Banter is hosted by Kenna Roering, Colin Votzmeyer, and Matt McGowan and produced by Natalie Dunlap 
About the Contributor
Natalie Dunlap, Assistant Digital Editor
(she/her/hers)
Natalie Dunlap is the Assistant Digital Editor at The Daily Iowan. She is the host and producer of the Above the Fold news podcast. She has previously worked as a news reporter, news editor, politics reporter, politics editor, and digital producer for the DI. She is a senior majoring in journalism and minoring in English and gender, women's, and sexuality studies. In her free time, she enjoys crocheting while listening to pop culture podcasts.
