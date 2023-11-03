Press Box Banter: Building connections with Brandee Britt

On this episode, hosts analyze what the removal of offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz means for Iowa football and Interim Athletic Director Beth Goetz. This podcast was recorded before head coach Kirk Ferentz announced he would return next season.

Plus, Brandee Britt, Director of Social Media and Digital Strategy at University of Iowa Athletics, shares how she has made connections with the athletics teams to engage fans on social media. She has long been an advocate for Iowa women’s basketball, and reflects on years of working to promote the team before Caitlin Clark brought it national attention.

