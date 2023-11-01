Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz intends to return next season

Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz intends to stay with the Hawkeyes next season.

On the “Hawk Talk” radio show Wednesday night, a weekly segment hosted by Iowa radio play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin, Ferentz said he did not mean to put into question how long he plans to coach for the Hawkeyes during Tuesday’s press conference.

“I was not trying to intentionally cause celebration for some people who would love to see me go start a stamp collection or go bird watching or whatever,” Ferentz said on the show. “The intent was to try to steer this thing back to what is important right now.”

Ferentz is currently the longest-tenured head coach in FBS and has been at the helm of the Hawkeyes since the 1999 season.

“I enjoy coaching. I hope to keep doing this for quite a while … I like our players, I like coming into our building, I like what I do. In a sick way, I like the highs, and I like the lows. Everybody likes the highs, but the lows are tough on you. But that’s what makes the highs good, too, and that’s what I think you’re chasing. When you quit playing, your whole life you’re chasing that, and that’s why people are dumb enough to get into coaching or whatever it may be. Hopefully, you’re helping some younger people along the way, too,” Ferentz added.

Ferentz first addressed the media on Tuesday after finding out his son and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is being dismissed after the bowl game.

When Kirk Ferentz was asked if he would be back at Iowa next season, he did not give a direct answer.

“Things are as they always are, to worry about this game and bigger scale, bigger picture for these four games,” he said. “That’s where my focus has been this entire season.”

He was later asked again about his future and said it would be an “injustice” to this year’s squad to think that far ahead.

“I could get hit by a truck tomorrow. That’s a reality,” the head coach said with a chuckle.

Iowa football also posted a statement from Kirk Ferentz on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“While my immediate focus is on finishing the season strong, I love coaching, and my intent is to continue coaching here at the University of Iowa,” the statement reads. “We have built something very special here, and I plan to coach until I am no longer passionate about the game, players, or coaches. ”