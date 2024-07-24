The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
WNBA finalizes new media rights contract worth $2.2 billion total
Iowa’s Brendan Sullivan’s competitive spirit and determination leave indelible mark
Big Ten Football Media Days Notebook | Kirk Ferentz optimistic with Iowa’s options at receiver, offensive line, cornerback
Ask the Author | Bart Yates tells a story a century in the making with 'The Very Long, Very Strange Life of Isaac Dahl'
Big Ten Football Media Day Notebook | Tony Petitti talks conference expansion, new replay review center
Mock-up magazine or catalog on table. Blank page or notepad for mockups or simulations. 3D rendering

Big Ten Football Media Days Notebook | Kirk Ferentz optimistic with Iowa’s options at receiver, offensive line, cornerback

The Hawkeyes’ preseason depth chart lists Jarriett Buie as WR1 alongside John Nestor in the secondary. Kaleb Brown is also on the first string but will serve a one-game suspension.
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
July 24, 2024
Iowa+head+coach+Kirk+Ferentz+speaks+with+media+during+day+two+of+Big+Ten+Football+Media+Day+at+Lucas+Oil+Stadium+in+Indianapolis%2C+Ind.%2C+on+Wednesday%2C+July+24%2C+2024.+Coaches+and+athletes+from+Iowa%2C+UCLA%2C+USC%2C+Michigan+State%2C+Nebraska%2C+and+Penn+State+answered+questions+from+the+media.
Isabella Tisdale
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks with media during day two of Big Ten Football Media Day at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Coaches and athletes from Iowa, UCLA, USC, Michigan State, Nebraska, and Penn State answered questions from the media.

INDIANAPOLIS – The black and blue inside Lucas Oil Stadium received a splash of gold Wednesday when Kirk Ferentz, his tie, and the Iowa Hawkeyes strolled in for Big Ten Football Media Days. Ferentz, entering his 26th year at the helm, boasts a veteran defense but has lingering question marks on the offensive side as new faces adorn the most recent depth chart. 

While Iowa’s Big Ten foes feature transfer additions starting under center, the Hawkeyes return last season’s Week 1 starter Cade McNamara, who is recovering from an ACL injury he suffered in September. McNamara, who finished 2023 with 505 passing yards, four touchdowns, and a 51 percent completion percentage across five games, is listed as QB1 ahead of backup Marco Lainez and third-stringer Brendan Sullivan 

Ferentz said McNamara was the definitive starter, as he carries the most experience, but added the quarterback spots below him are still fluid. Sullivan, a transfer from Northwestern, started eight games over two seasons for the Wildcats, while Lainez has thrown only seven passes in his college career, all in mop-up duty at the 2024 Citrus Bowl. 

Kaleb Brown headlines Iowa’s receiving corps after a breakout sophomore campaign but was charged with an OWI in June.

“All that matters right now is how he responds, how he defines it, how he wants to answer it,” Ferentz said of Brown and his charges. “It’s like a team losing a game; you can’t go back and change yesterday so what are we going to do going forward? So far so good.” 

Starting alongside Brown is Jarriett Buie, who saw action in his first collegiate season in 2023, but doesn’t have a catch. 

“The good thing about receivers, in my opinion, is that they don’t have to be 20-game starters to play,” Ferentz said. “We need guys to have production that they didn’t have the year before. That’s been the history of our program and Jarriett is certainly a candidate for that. He’s good a good work ethic, good skills.” 

Other noticeable starters on the depth chart include John Nestor at cornerback and Beau Stephens at left guard. Hailing from Chicago, Nestor appeared in 10 games, collecting two tackles while playing behind former Hawkeye standout Cooper DeJean.

Ferentz said at the beginning of spring camp, he and the coaching staff weren’t sure they would have contenders to fill DeJean’s void, but with fall camp around the corner, Nestor and fellow corner T.J. Hall have inserted themselves as legitimate options. 

Stephens started 10 games at right guard in 2022 but battled injuries the following year and only appeared in five games. Ferentz said the 6-foot-6, 322-pounder from Blue Springs, Missouri, is one of several options for the Hawkeyes at the right guard spot, as veteran Nick DeJong has versatility at both tackle and guard. DeJong, who opted to return for an extra season of eligibility, sits behind Connor Colby at right guard. 

As a former walk-on turned scholarship player, Hawkeye safety Quinn Schulte knows firsthand the constant mobility one can have on the totem pole. His advice for starters and backups alike – don’t get complacent. 

“[Nestor’s] just got to keep working, and so do all the other corners behind him,” Schulte said. “It’s important for everyone to take [the depth chart] with a grain of salt and not really worry too much about it.” 

Aside from fresh faces on the depth chart, the Hawkeyes will see some unfamiliar sights in 2024, as they venture westward to California to take on UCLA at the Rose Bowl for the first time since 1986, when the Bruins emerged victorious, 45-28, spoiling the Hawkeyes’ quest for a national title

In its Big Ten debut season, UCLA will chart plenty of miles, making trips to Hawaii and LSU in Weeks 1 and 3, respectively, before embarking to the Northeast for faceoffs against Penn State and Rutgers. 

Roaming the sidelines for the Bruins is first-year head coach Deshaun Foster, a former star running back at the school who was inducted into the university’s fall of fame in 2022. Filling in for the fired Chip Kelly, Foster’s unit saw two transfers out at the quarterback position but kept 2023 routine starter Ethan Garbers, who tossed for 1,136 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. 

Garbers will have a new voice in his ear as Eric Bienamy takes over as offensive coordinator. Bieniemy held that position for five years while with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning two Super Bowls alongside Patrick Mahomes. After a one-season stint in Washington with the Commanders, Bieniemy departed the NFL after 16 years of coaching experience, which has made itself known among the Bruins. 

“He will scream at you if you’re not doing the right thing, but he is your No. 1 fan when you do the right thing,” Garbers said, adding that Bieniemy has walked him through film of Mahomes. “He’s the perfect balance between your best friend and your coach.” 

Iowa will also hit the road to East Lansing to take on Michigan State, which hired Jonathan Smith this offseason after ousting Mel Tucker in September. Smith, who led Oregon State to three consecutive bowl appearances before taking on the Spartan job.

Smith’s second-string quarterback with the Beavers, Aidan Chiles, made the same switch as his head coach, joining the Spartans as 247 Sports’ No. 1 QB transfer. The 18-year-old Chiles played in nine of the Beavers’ 11 games in 2023, threw for 309 yards and scored seven touchdowns as a true freshman. 

Chiles, alongside North Dakota transfer Tommy Schuster, is the only player in the QB room with reps beyond high school, but the Spartans are noticing great strides under center. 

“Aidan’s been a great leader for us as an offense, and that quarterback room is like a family in itself,” Michigan State running back Nathan Carter said. “This fall camp will be huge for us to continue to improve on what we learned in the spring to hopefully score a lot of points this season.” 

Similarly, when Iowa hosts Nebraska in prime time for the Heroes Trophy, the Hawkeyes might cross paths with another teenager under center in Dylan Raiola, a five-star 19-year-old prospect hailing from Buford, Georgia. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Raiola was originally committed to Georiga but flipped to Nebraska, where his father was an All-American at center. 

Cornhusker coach Matt Rhule did not commit to Raiola as the No. 1 option, saying that the squad features multiple quarterbacks who can play right away, such as Heinrich Haarberg, who led the team in rushing yards last season. Even if he isn’t atop the depth chart just yet, Raiola appears to be following Schulte’s advice about taking nothing for granted. 

“He’s always in the facility super early and one of the last ones to leave,” Nebraska center Ben Scott said of Raiola. “Always watching film, deep in the playbook. As a quarterback, they’re going to ask a lot of you and I think he’s ready for the challenge. He’s very detail-oriented.” 

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Big Ten Media Day
Northwestern quarterback Brendan Sullivan prepares to throw the ball during the 2023 Wildcats Classic, a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Sullivan caught 12 completions on 19 attempts. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 10-7.
Iowa’s Brendan Sullivan’s competitive spirit and determination leave indelible mark
Big Ten comissioner Tony Pettiti speaks at a press conference during day one of Big Ten Football Media day at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Pettiti recognized Iowa Women’s Basketball for their achievements throughout the season during the press conference.
Big Ten Football Media Day Notebook | Tony Petitti talks conference expansion, new replay review center
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean celebrates his pick six during a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. DeJean recorded seven solo tackles and an interception. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers, 24-10.
Iowa football players Cooper DeJean, Jay Higgins, and Luke Lachey reflect on preparation for 2023 season
More in Featured
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Harris for President Campaign Rally at West Allis Central High School in West Allis on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Harris has been backed by Iowas entire Democratic National Convention delegation.
Iowa Democrats back Kamala Harris ahead of DNC
Voters cheer as Joe Biden concludes his campaign stop at Sherman Middle School in Madison, Wis., on July 5, 2024. Biden officially announced his campaign suspension via social media on Sunday.
Iowa politicians react to President Joe Biden's announcement to no longer seek reelection
A Delta check-in kiosk displays that “Windows did not load correctly” at Palm Springs International Airport after a computer glitch grounded many of the flights in and out of Palm Springs, Calif., July 19, 2024
Iowa City, surrounding areas experience minimal disruptions in global technology outage
More in Football
Rylee Pierson and Andrew Carter play each other on the new EA Sports College Football 25 video game at the McDonald Hughes Center in Tuscaloosa.
“Back in the Game”: An Iowa football fan guide to EA Sports College Football 25
Oct, 1986; Unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Hayden Fry on the sidelines during the 1986 season
What If? | Iowa football’s disappointing loss in the 1986 Rose Bowl
Scott Morgan/The Daily Iowan Iowa quarteback Brad Banks drops back for a pass during the spring game at Kinnick Stadium on April 20, 2002.
What If? | Iowa football's painful loss to Iowa State in 2002
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Isabella Tisdale
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
The Daily Iowan • © 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in