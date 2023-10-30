Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz ‘in last season’ with Iowa football

University of Iowa Interim Athletic Director Beth Goetz said in a statement she informed offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz that “this is his last season with the program.”

Ferentz will remain the offensive coordinator through the bowl game.

Goetz’s full statement is below.

“Anyone who loves Iowa football recognizes both the success and challenges that have brought attention to our program this season. Our struggles on offense coupled with the offensive coordinator’s contract make this a unique situation.

After conversations with head coach Kirk Ferentz, coach Brian Ferentz and President Wilson, I informed Brian that our intention is for him to be with us through the bowl game, but this is his last season with the program. Making this known today is in the best interest of the program and its loyal fans; it provides clarity during this pivotal time in the schedule,” Goetz said in a statement.

“It is not my practice to be involved in assistant coaching decisions and certainly not to make public such a change during a season. Our priority is to put all our student-athletes in the best position to have both short-term and long-term success, on and off the field. Our football team has a group of outstanding young men and talented athletes, who at 6-2, have a lot to play for. As a former athlete, I know every opportunity to put on the jersey is a cherished one.

As Hawkeyes, let’s continue to support all our coaches, staff and student-athletes in their pursuit of a Big Ten Championship and bowl game victory,” she continued.

Brian Ferentz also sent a statement regarding the news to ESPN, per Pete Thamel.

“For the vast majority of my adult life I have had the privilege to represent the University of Iowa as a football player and coach. I have always considered and will always consider it an honor,” the statement reads. “In that time, my singular goal has been to contribute to the football team’s success. As long as I am employed by the University of Iowa my stated goal will not change. My priority will continue to be the well being of our students and the success of our team.”

The Hawkeyes currently have the worst offense in college football, averaging just 232.4 yards per game.

In February, former Athletic Director Gary Barta amended Brian Ferentz’s contract for the 2023 season. The contract included designated performance objectives of at least 25 points per game and seven wins, including the bowl game. Iowa is 6-2 on the season and averages just 19.5 points per contest.

There are 10 Big Ten teams currently averaging less than 25 points per game. Of those 10, only Iowa and Rutgers have six wins.

Brian Ferentz was asked about his amended contract before the season. The offensive coordinator said he wasn’t going to approach his job any differently.

“That’s probably a better question for the head coach. I’m not interested in that, and I couldn’t care less,” Brian Ferentz said at the time. “If this is my last year being the offensive coordinator at Iowa football, I’m at peace with that. And if we’re beating Wisconsin 24-10 with 30 seconds left, you can bet your ass I’ll be at peace with that.”

Brian Ferentz directly reports to Goetz. In Goetz’s introductory press conference in August, she said Brian Ferentz’s 25 points per game objective was not something she would focus on during the season.

“As we look at those types of things, just like we would in any sport, you’re going to evaluate a season at the end and see how you did,” Goetz said at the time. “But the goal is to win along the way. I’ve won some ugly games as a coach, and I never gave any of them back.”

Brian Ferentz was promoted from offensive line coach to offensive coordinator on Jan. 9, 2017. Iowa has averaged over 25 points per game in four of his six seasons as offensive coordinator. The Hawkeyes averaged 28.2 points per game in 2017, 31.2 in 2018, 25.8 in 2019, 31.8 in 2020, and 23.4 in 2021.

One of the worst offensive seasons of Kirk Ferentz’s tenure came in 2022. The Hawkeyes averaged just 17.7 points per game — 123rd in the FBS — and ranked second-to-last in total offense with just 251.6 yards per contest.

Hawkeye fans have called for the dismissal of Brian Ferentz for the last couple of years. On Saturdays inside Kinnick Stadium, you’ll often see people wearing T-shirts and holding up signs with “Fire Brian” on them. If an offensive drive results in a three-and-out, or fans don’t like a play call, “Fire Brian” chants, usually started by the student section, ring throughout the stadium.

Iowa lost, 12-10, to Minnesota on Oct. 21. Following the abysmal offensive performance against the Gophers, Kirk Ferentz expressed his concern.

“We’re going to have to find answers moving forward,” the head coach said. “Clearly we want more points and more yards. I’m not sitting here saying whatever we had was enough. It’s not enough. We need to do better.”

The Hawkeyes are fresh off of a bye week. In past years, coordinators have been available to the media during the bye week. This season, only athletes were available to be interviewed.