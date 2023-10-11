Above the Fold: All eyes on women’s basketball

The highly anticipated Crossover at Kinnick exhibition event this Sunday is set to be the most attended women’s basketball game of all time. Nearly 50,000 tickets have been purchased for the game between the Iowa women’s basketball team and the DePaul Blue Demons. Fourth-year point guard Caitlin Clark has brought national attention to the Iowa Women’s Basketball Program.

