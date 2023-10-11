The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Above the Fold: All eyes on women’s basketball

Ahead of Crossover at Kinnick, Head Coach Lisa Bluder and point guard Caitlin Clark reflect on the national attention the Iowa team has received.
Natalie Dunlap, Assistant Digital Editor
October 11, 2023
Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark+talks+in+front+of+a+crowd+with+ESPN+analyst+Stephen+A.+Smith+and+media+executive+Mark+Shapiro+on+the+Pentacrest+in+Iowa+City+on+Friday%2C+Oct.+6%2C+2023.+Smith%2C+Shapiro+and+Clark+participated+in+a+publicized+conversation+titled+%E2%80%9CBeyond+the+Game%E2%80%9D+as+part+of+the+2023+University+of+Iowa+Homecoming.+%E2%80%9CThe+hardest+thing+is+%28to+decide%29+whether+I+stay+another+year+or+whether+this+is+my+last+year.+But+right+now%2C+we+have+an+amazing+year+coming+up+here.+Let%E2%80%99s+focus+on+that%2C%E2%80%9D+Clark+said.+
Shuntaro Kawasaki
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark talks in front of a crowd with ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith and media executive Mark Shapiro on the Pentacrest in Iowa City on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. Smith, Shapiro and Clark participated in a publicized conversation titled “Beyond the Game” as part of the 2023 University of Iowa Homecoming. “The hardest thing is (to decide) whether I stay another year or whether this is my last year. But right now, we have an amazing year coming up here. Let’s focus on that,” Clark said.

The highly anticipated Crossover at Kinnick exhibition event this Sunday is set to be the most attended women’s basketball game of all time. Nearly 50,000 tickets have been purchased for the game between the Iowa women’s basketball team and the DePaul Blue Demons. Fourth-year point guard Caitlin Clark has brought national attention to the Iowa Women’s Basketball Program.

RELATED:Makes the young ones believe’: Iowa women’s basketball guard Caitlin Clark’s immeasurable impact on women’s sports

Above the Fold is hosted and produced by Natalie Dunlap.
About the Contributors
Natalie Dunlap, Assistant Digital Editor
(she/her/hers)
Natalie Dunlap is the Assistant Digital Editor at The Daily Iowan. She is the host and producer of the Above the Fold news podcast. She has previously worked as a news reporter, news editor, politics reporter, politics editor, and digital producer for the DI. She is a senior majoring in journalism and minoring in English and gender, women's, and sexuality studies. In her free time, she enjoys crocheting while listening to pop culture podcasts.
Shuntaro Kawasaki, Photojournalist
(he/him/his)
Shuntaro Kawasaki is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Neuroscience with a minor in Chemistry and Cinema. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Shuntaro has interned at the Carver College of Medicine, writing a research paper.
