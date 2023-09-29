The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein dies at 90, Iowa lawmakers offer condolences

JoCo judge allows FIJI sexual assault trial to move ahead with location change to Tama

‘Heart of a lion’: Iowa football’s Diante Vines refuses to give up amid adversity

JoCo health officials recommend getting vaccinated for flu season

Hamburg Inn No. 2 to reopen next week

Press Box Banter: School spirit with Billy Stoynoff

Natalie Dunlap, Assistant Digital Editor
September 29, 2023

Press Box Banter is The Daily Iowan’s weekly sports podcast. Each episode we will talk about local, national, and international sports, host a special guest, and talk predictions for upcoming games. This week’s edition features 33-year-old transfer student Billy Stoynoff who is studying sports and recreation management and is a huge fan of Hawkeye sports. It was recorded on Sunday Sept. 24, after the Iowa football team’s loss to Penn State

This episode of Press Box Banter is hosted by Kenna Roering, Colin Votzmeyer, and Cooper Worth and produced by Natalie Dunlap. Be sure to tune in next week for more. 
University of Iowa alum Gina Whitty poses for a photo in Iowa City on Sept. 25.
Above the Fold: UI alumni struggle to pay off debt
University of Iowa alum Gina Whitty poses for a photo in Iowa City on Sept. 25.
Timeline: History of student loans
Graphic: Eating disorders by age
Graphic: Eating disorders by age
Iowa Linebacker Jay Higgins throws the ball during a football game between No. 25 Iowa and Utah State at Kinnick Stadium, on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Aggies, 24-14.
Press Box Banter: hawk hawk hawk hawk with Roy Higgins!
Lexie Olgren, 28, and her three daughters: Miley, 3, Isabelle, 4, and Aubree, 11, walk toward Great Clips in Ankeny, Iowa, on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. In the fall of 2022, Iowa’s only inpatient eating disorder clinic closed at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Olgren was a patient when she was 26 years old, and said the program is crucial to helping those with eating disorders and is upset about its closing. Olgren said she still struggles with disordered eating daily. She said it sucks that her daughters have to watch her go through that.
Above the Fold: Former patients on loss of UI inpatient eating disorder clinic
Starbucks employee Luis Aispuro poses for a portrait in Iowa City on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
Above the Fold: Young workers organize Starbucks union
Natalie Dunlap, Assistant Digital Editor
(she/her/hers)
Natalie Dunlap is the Assistant Digital Editor at The Daily Iowan. She is the host and producer of the Above the Fold news podcast. She has previously worked as a news reporter, news editor, politics reporter, politics editor, and digital producer for the DI. She is a senior majoring in journalism and minoring in English and gender, women's, and sexuality studies. In her free time, she enjoys crocheting while listening to pop culture podcasts.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
