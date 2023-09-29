Press Box Banter: School spirit with Billy Stoynoff

Press Box Banter is The Daily Iowan’s weekly sports podcast. Each episode we will talk about local, national, and international sports, host a special guest, and talk predictions for upcoming games. This week’s edition features 33-year-old transfer student Billy Stoynoff who is studying sports and recreation management and is a huge fan of Hawkeye sports. It was recorded on Sunday Sept. 24, after the Iowa football team’s loss to Penn State.

This episode of Press Box Banter is hosted by Kenna Roering, Colin Votzmeyer, and Cooper Worth and produced by Natalie Dunlap. Be sure to tune in next week for more.





