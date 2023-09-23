The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Iowa football dominated by Penn State, 31-0, in White Out game Saturday

Stanley Museum of Art’s newest catalog takes risk to connect local art, literature

Press Box Banter: hawk hawk hawk hawk with Roy Higgins!

Iowa City missing teen Bridget Stone located

Iowa football’s Logan Jones stays humble amid hard work

Advertisement

Iowa football dominated by Penn State, 31-0, in White Out game Saturday

The Hawkeyes were held to no points for the first time in 23 years.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
September 23, 2023
Penn+State+wide+reciever+KeAndre+Lambert-Smith+stiff+arms+Iowa+defensive+back+Cooper+DeJean+during+a+football+game+between+No.+24+Iowa+and+No.+7+Penn+State+at+Beaver+Stadium+in+State+College%2C+Pa.%2C+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+23%2C+2023.+%28Ayrton+Breckenridge%2FThe+Daily+Iowan%29
Ayrton Breckenridge
Penn State wide reciever KeAndre Lambert-Smith stiff arms Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean during a football game between No. 24 Iowa and No. 7 Penn State at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Iowa football took its first loss of the season in a 31-0 drubbing by Penn State on Saturday night. Amidst a crowd of 110,830 at Beaver Stadium, the Hawkeye offense totaled just 76 net yards while giving up three lost fumbles. 

After mustering just one first down on their opening drive, the Hawkeyes punted and pinned the Nittany Lion quarterback Drew Allar and Co. at their own six-yard line. The Iowa “D” took advantage of this field position and linebacker Nick Jackson nearly forced a safety on a screen pass. Going three-and-out, Penn State punted to their own 48-yard line, yet the Hawkeyes gave the ball right back. 

Following a false start from tight end Addison Ostrenga, Iowa faced 2nd-and-10. On the play, Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara hit Erick All with a shovel pass up the middle. All ran a few yards upfield, but Nittany Lion safety Jalen Reed forced a fumble and Penn State recovered. 

Phil Parker’s defense picked up the slack with a tackle for loss and a sack on the ensuing drive, which held the Nittany Lions to a 46-yard field goal. 

After a three-and-out from the Iowa offense, the “D” proved stout again, forcing another punt. But adversity struck again for Iowa as Nittany Lion punter Riley Thompson’s offering deflected off the back of Hawkeye Brendan Deasfernandes and scooped up by Penn State at the Iowa 39-yard line. Ten plays and two fourth-down conversions later, Allar found wide receiver Graham Friedrichsen for a 9-yard TD toss to extend the lead. 

“We try to focus on all three phases of the game, and sometimes the ball doesn’t slip toward our guys,” Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins said in his postgame media availability. “All we can do is continue to compete, continue to be around the ball, and hopefully the ball will slip in the right direction.”

The closest Iowa got to the end zone in the first half was on a muffed, but recovered punt in the second quarter by Penn State’s Kaden Saunders. The Hawkeyes’ longest play of the half was a 20-yard pass to All on the opening drive. After All’s fumble, Iowa collected just four yards of offense. 

Penn State’s dominance didn’t stop at the half, as Allar led a 15-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to open the final 30 minutes. The Nittany Lions were 3-for-3 on third down and averaged five yards per play on the drive. 

Hawkeye head coach Kirk Ferentz said the Nittany Lions didn’t get present any surprises in terms of playcalling. Instead, the coach identified the sustained drives as the main issue, complimenting Penn State’s physical offensive line, who yielded 0 sacks and three QB hurries on the evening.

Then, after an Iowa three-and-out, the Nittany Lions picked up right where they left off, mounting a 71-yard drive culminating in a 15-yard TD pass to tight end Tyler Warren, who caught the previous touchdown as well. 

Things went from bad to worse just one play later, as McNamara was strip-sacked by Penn State defensive end and 2022 All-Big Ten second-teamer Chop Robinson. The Nittany Lions recovered the ball on the Iowa 19-yard line. 

“I think at the end of the day, it’s about what we did, not about what they [Penn State] did,” Iowa left tackle Mason Richman said. “We hurt ourselves … it’s about our fundamentals, so I think there’s probably a lack of those and we’ll just see it tommorrow on film.”

The Hawkeye defense forced fourth down on the ensuing drive, but was penalized for leaping on the field goal try, granting Allar and Co. another chance to find the end zone. The Nittany Lions did so on the very next play, with Allar throwing a dot to receiver Keandre Lambert-Smith for six. 

With the contest all but decided with 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Iowa backup quarterback Deacon Hill entered the game, but the Hawkeye offense still faltered with yet another three-and-out. 

Penn State answered in kind with their own second-string signal-caller, Beau Pribula. The redshirt freshman made the most of his playing time, leading his team on a 92-yard drive that ended in a 43-yard missed field goal. 

On the ensuing Iowa drive, Hill was strip-sacked from the right side by Penn State’s Amin Vanover. The Nittany Lions recovered the ball but failed to score. 

Penn State was four-for-four on fourth down and a 45 percent conversion rate on third down. Iowa fumbled the ball six times, turning the ball over on four of those drops. 

Higgins explained how he, as the Mike linebacker, was more concerned with not letting up a big play on a Penn State trick play on fourth down, saying he would prefer a one-yard QB run than a pitch to the running back for more yards.

This is the first time Iowa has been shut out since Oct. 14 2000 against Illinois. The final score that day was also 31-0. 

“It’s straight ahead, just focus on the next game,” Richman said. “Obviously, you want to understand what went wrong here, but just focus on the next step.”
More to Discover
More in Iowa vs. Penn State 2023
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill throws a pass during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. Hill made his game debut in the fourth quarter, completing two passes on three attempts.
One on One with Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill
Western Michigan quarterback Treyson Bourguet prepares to catch a snap during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. Western Michigan had possession of the ball for 26 minutes and seven seconds.
On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 4 college football games
Iowa tight end Addison Ostrenga dives with the ball during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. Ostrenga received the ball two times for 19 yards.
Weekly Wager | The Daily Iowan’s official bettor’s guide for Week 4 of the Iowa football season
More in Latest News
Stanley Museum of Art lobby is seen before the event on Sept. 22, 2023 in Iowa City. (Henry Tran/The Daily Iowan)
Stanley Museum of Art’s newest catalog takes risk to connect local art, literature
Iowa Linebacker Jay Higgins throws the ball during a football game between No. 25 Iowa and Utah State at Kinnick Stadium, on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Aggies, 24-14.
Press Box Banter: hawk hawk hawk hawk with Roy Higgins!
iStock.
Iowa City missing teen Bridget Stone located
More in Postgame
Michigan running Blake Corum fights for yards while running the ball during a football game between Iowa and No. 4 Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Corum rushed for 133 yards. The Wolverines defeated the Hawkeyes, 27-14.
Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 4 of the college football season
Contributed photo of Gabby Ford from Mandy Ford.
2023 Iowa football Kid Captain Gabby Ford is 'wise beyond her years'
Iowa right end Erick All and running back Leshon Williams celebrate a touchdown from All during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. All had 34 receiving yards and scored a two-point conversion.
Where and when to watch Iowa football take on Penn State on Saturday
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in