Press Box Banter: The Chicago Blackhawks with Adam Kempenaar

Former Vice President of Marketing and Content for the Chicago Blackhawks Adam Kempenaar joins the podcast to discuss
Byline photo of Jami Martin-Trainor
Jami Martin-Trainor, Managing Digital Editor
March 22, 2024
The+Old+Capitol+Building+is+seen+in+Iowa+City+on++Tuesday+April%2C+25%2C+2023.
Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan
The Old Capitol Building is seen in Iowa City on Tuesday April, 25, 2023.

Press Box Banter is The Daily Iowan’s weekly sports podcast. Each episode we will talk about local, national, and international sports, host a special guest, and talk predictions for upcoming games. This week’s edition features Adam Kempenaar, a former employee with the Chicago Blackhawks, and he talks about his time with the team. 

This episode of Press Box Banter is hosted by Brad Schultz, Colin Votzmeyer, and Matt McGowan, and produced by Jami Martin-Trainor. This episode was recorded on March 20.
About the Contributor
Jami Martin-Trainor, Managing Digital Editor
(she/her/hers)
Jami Martin-Trainor is a third-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Political Science with a minor in Gender, Women's and Sexuality Studies. Prior to her role as the Managing Digital Editor of The Daily Iowan, Jami was the Assistant Digital Editor, a digital producer, and an arts reporter. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Jami has interned at KCCI in Des Moines and the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
