Press Box Banter: The Chicago Blackhawks with Adam Kempenaar

Press Box Banter is The Daily Iowan’s weekly sports podcast. Each episode we will talk about local, national, and international sports, host a special guest, and talk predictions for upcoming games. This week’s edition features Adam Kempenaar, a former employee with the Chicago Blackhawks, and he talks about his time with the team.

This episode of Press Box Banter is hosted by Brad Schultz, Colin Votzmeyer, and Matt McGowan, and produced by Jami Martin-Trainor. This episode was recorded on March 20.