Above the Fold: Former patients on loss of UI inpatient eating disorder clinic

Natalie Dunlap, Assistant Digital Editor
September 20, 2023
Lexie+Olgren%2C+28%2C+and+her+three+daughters%3A+Miley%2C+3%2C+Isabelle%2C+4%2C+and+Aubree%2C+11%2C+walk+toward+Great+Clips+in+Ankeny%2C+Iowa%2C+on+Thursday%2C+Sept.+14%2C+2023.+In+the+fall+of+2022%2C+Iowa%E2%80%99s+only+inpatient+eating+disorder+clinic+closed+at+the+University+of+Iowa+Hospitals+and+Clinics.+Olgren+was+a+patient+when+she+was+26+years+old%2C+and+said+the+program+is+crucial+to+helping+those+with+eating+disorders+and+is+upset+about+its+closing.+Olgren+said+she+still+struggles+with+disordered+eating+daily.+She+said+it+sucks+that+her+daughters+have+to+watch+her+go+through+that.
Grace Smith
Lexie Olgren, 28, and her three daughters: Miley, 3, Isabelle, 4, and Aubree, 11, walk toward Great Clips in Ankeny, Iowa, on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. In the fall of 2022, Iowa’s only inpatient eating disorder clinic closed at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Olgren was a patient when she was 26 years old, and said the program is crucial to helping those with eating disorders and is upset about its closing. Olgren said she still struggles with disordered eating daily. She said it sucks that her daughters have to watch her go through that.

After the UI announced it was closing its inpatient eating disorder clinic, it released a statement explaining the closure and what would fill its place. According to the statement, the closure allowed the reallocation of resources to focus on aiding patients with “acute mental health care needs.”

RELATED: Closure of UI inpatient eating disorder program leaves gap in care for Iowans

According to a statement provided by the UI Hospitals and Clinics media relations team, the “eating disorder treatment team works with patients to determine the best level of care for their needs, whether it is through our outpatient clinic, partial hospitalization services, or inpatient services.”

Despite this, a deep gap in treatment options is felt across the state of Iowa. Hear from former patients on the impacts of removing the only inpatient clinic in the state.
About the Contributors
Natalie Dunlap, Assistant Digital Editor
(she/her/hers)
Natalie Dunlap is the Assistant Digital Editor at The Daily Iowan. She is the host and producer of the Above the Fold news podcast. She has previously worked as a news reporter, news editor, politics reporter, politics editor, and digital producer for the DI. She is a senior majoring in journalism and minoring in English and gender, women's, and sexuality studies. In her free time, she enjoys crocheting while listening to pop culture podcasts.
Grace Smith, Photo Editor
she/her/hers
Grace Smith a photojournalist and film maker at The Daily Iowan. Grace is a junior studying cinema and journalism and mass communications. During her freshman year, she worked as a photojournalist and videographer at the DI. She held the position of photo editor her sophomore year and 2022 summer managing editor.
