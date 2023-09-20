Above the Fold: Former patients on loss of UI inpatient eating disorder clinic

After the UI announced it was closing its inpatient eating disorder clinic, it released a statement explaining the closure and what would fill its place. According to the statement, the closure allowed the reallocation of resources to focus on aiding patients with “acute mental health care needs.”

According to a statement provided by the UI Hospitals and Clinics media relations team, the “eating disorder treatment team works with patients to determine the best level of care for their needs, whether it is through our outpatient clinic, partial hospitalization services, or inpatient services.”

Despite this, a deep gap in treatment options is felt across the state of Iowa. Hear from former patients on the impacts of removing the only inpatient clinic in the state.