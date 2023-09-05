Above the Fold: Athletes charged in sports betting

Athletics are a huge part of campus life and Hawkeye pride at the University of Iowa, but some student athletes have been charged with betting against their own team. An investigation from The Iowa Racing and Gaming Committee flagged over 100 individuals close to UI athletics, including 26 student-athletes across the football, baseball, men’s basketball, men’s track and field and men’s wrestling teams.

RELATED: All in on Iowa: A look into the student-athlete gambling investigation

Daniel Matheson, a UI sports law professor, and former associate director of enforcement for the NCAA, discusses NCAA rules and how athletes who bet against their own team could face the harshest punishments.

Above the Fold is hosted and produced by Natalie Dunlap.