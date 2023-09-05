The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Above the Fold: Athletes charged in sports betting

This episode of Above the Fold explains the charges against 26 student athletes in violation of NCAA rules.
Natalie Dunlap, Assistant Digital Editor
September 5, 2023
Fans+cheer+during+a+football+game+between+No.+25+Iowa+and+Utah+State+at+Kinnick+Stadium+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+2%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Aggies%2C+24-14.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Fans cheer during a football game between No. 25 Iowa and Utah State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Aggies, 24-14.

Athletics are a huge part of campus life and Hawkeye pride at the University of Iowa, but some student athletes have been charged with betting against their own team. An investigation from The Iowa Racing and Gaming Committee flagged over 100 individuals close to UI athletics, including 26 student-athletes across the football, baseball, men’s basketball, men’s track and field and men’s wrestling teams. 

RELATED: All in on Iowa: A look into the student-athlete gambling investigation

Daniel Matheson, a UI sports law professor, and former associate director of enforcement for the NCAA, discusses NCAA rules and how athletes who bet against their own team could face the harshest punishments.

Above the Fold is hosted and produced by Natalie Dunlap.
