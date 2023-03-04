Photos: No. 7 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Purdue

No. 7 nationally ranked Iowa defeated Purdue at Target Center in Minneapolis on Friday, 69-58.

Iowa, holding the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament, played their first game against No. 7 seed Purdue. Iowa held a soft lead for the entire game. Iowa guard Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes with 22 points. This is Clark’s second year in a row scoring over 800 points, while Monika Czinano has scored over 500 points this season.

The Iowa Hawkeyes next play the Maryland Terrapins in the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center on Saturday.