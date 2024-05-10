Film: Godspeed

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bob Cowman is a Pastor at Columbus Road Baptist Church in Quincy, Illinois. Cowman grew up in Knoxville, Iowa, which hosts the Knoxville Nationals every year at Knoxville Raceway which is deemed the “Sprint Car Capital of the World.“ The city is also home to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum.

As Cowman grew up and moved out of Knoxville the racing bug never left him, but he continued to preach until one day a friend at the church found a racecar for him.

From that moment on, during free weekends Cowman can be found racing at local tracks including 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa, connecting him back to his home state. Even though preaching is his main job, it doesn’t leave him at the track as he holds the nickname of “Preach.“