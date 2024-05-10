The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Film: Godspeed

Bob Cowman preaches on Sundays but races on Saturdays. The pastor reveals how the two can intersect.
Byline photo of Ayrton Breckenridge
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
May 10, 2024

Bob Cowman is a Pastor at Columbus Road Baptist Church in Quincy, Illinois. Cowman grew up in Knoxville, Iowa, which hosts the Knoxville Nationals every year at Knoxville Raceway which is deemed the “Sprint Car Capital of the World. The city is also home to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum.

As Cowman grew up and moved out of Knoxville the racing bug never left him, but he continued to preach until one day a friend at the church found a racecar for him.

From that moment on, during free weekends Cowman can be found racing at local tracks including 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa, connecting him back to his home state. Even though preaching is his main job, it doesn’t leave him at the track as he holds the nickname of “Preach.
About the Contributor
Ayrton Breckenridge
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
