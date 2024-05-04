The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Iowa rowing exhibition vs. Drake

John Charlson, Photojournalist
May 4, 2024

Totaling 17 outright victories in the 2023 Championship season, the University of Iowa rowing team hosted Drake University for their final race in the regular season at the Iowa River in Iowa City on Saturday.

The Drake Bulldogs planned to race two varsity fours and two varsity eight boats, with each Bulldog boat having two Hawkeye boats to race against. The exhibition was canceled less than an hour after the threat of thunderstorms began to roll into Iowa City.

Last weekend, the Drake Bulldogs raced against Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, where the Bulldog varsity four won its race, achieving an 8:26.6 time. A week ago, the Iowa Hawkeyes were in Raleigh, North Carolina, participating in the Lake Wheeler Invite, where they finished seventh overall with 32 points. 

Both teams look to finish their seasons strong, with the Bulldogs heading to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and the Hawkeyes going to the Big Ten Championships in a couple of weeks.

2024_05_04_DrakeRowingExhibition_JC021
Gallery17 Photos
John Charlson
Attendees gather atop the Hancher Bridge before the Rowing Exhibition hosted by the Iowa Hawkeyes against the Drake Bulldogs at the Iowa River in Iowa City on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Rain caused officials to cancel the exhibition midway through.

