Manhattan transfer Seydou Traore committs to Iowa men’s basketball

The Iowa men’s basketball team continues to bolster its roster with talent after a disappointing 19-15 campaign.

Former Manhattan guard Seydou Traore has committed to Iowa, per an announcement on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

Traore visited the Hawkeyes over the weekend, and it appears head coach Fran McCaffery and the Hawkeye coaching staff impressed the young guard.

Hailing from New York City, Traore was the lone bright spot on a 7-23 Jaspers squad that finished in 10th place in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference standings. The 6-foot-7 guard averaged 11.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season as a true freshman and started 27 games. Though he can shoot the ball from distance, he is known for his ability to get to the rim and make plays, something the Hawkeyes have lacked over the past few years.

Traore will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

If you saw my earlier board, one name might have stood out as being a bit out of place. Manhattan’s Seydou Traore is a 6’7″, 215 lb freshman with out-the-gym level athleticism, which flashes all over the tape. A bit older for his class, but has a pro frame and solid foundation pic.twitter.com/YHemUSQ6NI — Nick Kalinowski (@kalidrafts) March 9, 2024

Traore will also bring a much-needed presence on the defensive end, an area which Iowa has struggled in under McCaffery. He posted 1.3 blocks and 1.5 steals per game last season.

Traore joins former Morehead State guard Drew Thelwell in Iowa’s 2024 transfer class. Thelwell signed with the Hawkeyes on April 17. Both signees will fill out the remainder of Iowa’s scholarships for the year, but another one could open if Payton Sandfort declares for the 2024 NBA Draft in a few weeks.