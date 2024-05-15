The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Manhattan transfer Seydou Traore committs to Iowa men's basketball
Iowa hires Joe Parker as deputy AD and chief operating officer
Longtime associate head coach Jan Jensen promoted to head coach of Iowa women's basketball
Pro-Palestine protesters march on UI campus during commencement ceremony
Film: Godspeed
Advertisement

Manhattan transfer Seydou Traore committs to Iowa men’s basketball

Traore averaged 11.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season as a true freshman for the Jaspers.
Byline photo of Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
May 15, 2024
Manhattan+transfer+Seydou+Traore+committs+to+Iowa+mens+basketball

The Iowa men’s basketball team continues to bolster its roster with talent after a disappointing 19-15 campaign.

Former Manhattan guard Seydou Traore has committed to Iowa, per an announcement on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

Traore visited the Hawkeyes over the weekend, and it appears head coach Fran McCaffery and the Hawkeye coaching staff impressed the young guard.

Hailing from New York City, Traore was the lone bright spot on a 7-23 Jaspers squad that finished in 10th place in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference standings. The 6-foot-7 guard averaged 11.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season as a true freshman and started 27 games. Though he can shoot the ball from distance, he is known for his ability to get to the rim and make plays, something the Hawkeyes have lacked over the past few years.

Traore will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Traore will also bring a much-needed presence on the defensive end, an area which Iowa has struggled in under McCaffery. He posted 1.3 blocks and 1.5 steals per game last season.

Traore joins former Morehead State guard Drew Thelwell in Iowa’s 2024 transfer class. Thelwell signed with the Hawkeyes on April 17. Both signees will fill out the remainder of Iowa’s scholarships for the year, but another one could open if Payton Sandfort declares for the 2024 NBA Draft in a few weeks.
More to Discover
More in Latest News
Iowa hires Joe Parker as deputy AD and chief operating officer
Iowa hires Joe Parker as deputy AD and chief operating officer
Iowa associate head coach Jan Jensen cheers during an exhibition women’s basketball game between Iowa and Clarke University at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. The matchup marks Iowa’s first game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the 23-24 season. Iowa shot 51-of-81 in the paint. The Hawkeyes defeated the Pride, 122-49.
Longtime associate head coach Jan Jensen promoted to head coach of Iowa women's basketball
Pro-Palestine protesters march toward the University of Iowa Pentacrest from Hancher Auditorium on May 10, 2024.
Pro-Palestine protesters march on UI campus during commencement ceremony
More in Men's Basketball
Oct 16, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Kris Murray (8) drives on Phoenix Suns forward Chimezie Metu (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
Hawks in the NBA | April 15-21
Iowa starters take the court before a mens basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Maryland Terrapins at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. The Terrapins defeated the Hawkeyes 69-67.
Iowa men’s basketball picks up guard Drew Thelwell from transfer portal
Iowa and Illinois players warm up before a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Illinois in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Illinois beat Iowa 73-61.
Column | Iowa men’s basketball’s season not a failure, but still far from top
More in Sports
Iowa head coach Jan Jensen listens as Beth Goetz speaks about her during an introductory press conference for Head coach Jan Jensen at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday May 15, 2024. The conference marks Jensen’s first as head coach of the Hawkeyes. Jan Jensen and Beth Goetz answered questions from the media about Jensen’s new position as head coach.
Iowa women’s basketball head coach Jan Jensen ready to continue program success
Photos: Head coach Jan Jensen introductory press conference
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder walks into a press conference during a day of press conferences and open practices ahead of a NCAA Championship game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 1 South Carolina at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, April 6, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Gamecocks face off at 2:00 p.m. CT.
Iowa women’s basketball head coach Lisa Bluder retires as program’s all-time best
About the Contributor
Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Brad Schultz is a sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in Sports Studies. This is first year working as a sports reporter and he has a deep passion and love for sports. Outside of the Daily Iowan, Brad is a contributor for Saturday Blitz, a college football site, with his content primarily covering Iowa and the Big Ten.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in