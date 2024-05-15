Photos: Head coach Jan Jensen introductory press conference

The Iowa Women’s Basketball team hosted an introductory press conference at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday. The conference marks Jan Jensen’s first as head coach of the Hawkeyes. Jensen answered questions from the media about her new position as head coach.

Jensen was announced as head coach following former head coach Lisa Bluder’s retirement announcement on Monday. Bluder served as the Hawkeye head coach for 24 years, leading them to two back-to-back national championship games and 22 total postseason appearances. In the press conference, Jensen highlighted strong relationships with fellow coaches and players.