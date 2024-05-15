The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Iowa hires Joe Parker as deputy AD and chief operating officer
Longtime associate head coach Jan Jensen promoted to head coach of Iowa women's basketball
Pro-Palestine protesters march on UI campus during commencement ceremony
Film: Godspeed
ACT selling Iowa City campus, continuing operations as tenant
Photos: Head coach Jan Jensen introductory press conference

Isabella Tisdale
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
May 15, 2024

The Iowa Women’s Basketball team hosted an introductory press conference at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday. The conference marks Jan Jensen’s first as head coach of the Hawkeyes. Jensen answered questions from the media about her new position as head coach. 

Jensen was announced as head coach following former head coach Lisa Bluder’s retirement announcement on Monday. Bluder served as the Hawkeye head coach for 24 years, leading them to two back-to-back national championship games and 22 total postseason appearances.  In the press conference, Jensen highlighted strong relationships with fellow coaches and players. 

2024_05_15_JENSENPRESSCONFERENCE_IT_0001
Gallery14 Photos
Isabella Tisdale
Former head coach Lisa Bluder walks past a photo of head coach Jan Jensen before an introductory press conference for Head coach Jan Jensen at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday May 15, 2024. The conference marks Jensen’s first as head coach of the Hawkeyes. Jan Jensen and Beth Goetz answered questions from the media about Jensen’s new position as head coach.

About the Contributor
Isabella Tisdale
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
