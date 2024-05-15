Iowa+hires+Joe+Parker+as+deputy+AD+and+chief+operating+officer

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Parker will begin his new position on July 1.
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
May 15, 2024
The University of Iowa athletic department named Joe Parker as Deputy Athletic Director for Strategic Initiatives and Chief Operating Officer during an announcement by athletic director Beth Goetz on Tuesday.

“Joe will be an outstanding addition to our leadership team and the Iowa community,” Goetz said. “He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge that I know will have a positive impact on our coaches, staff and student-athletes.”

Parker previously served as the athletic director at Colorado State from 2015-2024, leading the Rams to 24 Mountain West Conference titles. He was instrumental in securing sponsorships, facilities, and fundraising for the university, including the construction of a new on-campus football stadium that opened in 2017.

Parker has also worked in the athletic departments of Texas, Michigan, Washington State, and Oklahoma during his career.

“I am thrilled to join Beth Goetz’s leadership team and the Iowa athletics family. UI has always been a place where institutional values are clear and embraced by everyone who appreciates the university’s mission,” Parker said in a statement. “As a member of the Big Ten Conference, Hawkeye athletics is incredibly well-positioned to build successful strategies to meet the opportunities and challenges facing college sports. I am grateful that Beth offered me this opportunity to serve Iowa student-athletes. My wife Jen and I are excited to wear the Black and Gold with pride.”

Prior to his professional career, Parker was a three-time All-American and team captain for the Michigan swimming and diving team, earning both gold and bronze medals at the 1987 World University Games in Zagreb, Yugoslavia.
About the Contributor
Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Brad Schultz is a sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in Sports Studies. This is first year working as a sports reporter and he has a deep passion and love for sports. Outside of the Daily Iowan, Brad is a contributor for Saturday Blitz, a college football site, with his content primarily covering Iowa and the Big Ten.
