Former state lawmakers endorse Bob Conrad ahead of June 4 primary

Former Democratic state lawmakers Mary Mascher and Kevin Kinney endorsed Democrat Bob Conrad for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors this week ahead of the June 4 primary election that will decide the seat.

With no Republicans on the ticket, the three Democrats chosen in the June 4 primary will be uncontested for the seat.

Conrad, a Public Resource Officer and Crisis Negotiator for the Iowa State Patrol, is running for one of the three seats currently held by incumbents Lisa Green-Douglass, Rod Sullivan, and Royceann Porter. All three incumbents are running for reelection with Iowa City activist Mandi Remington also vying for one of the three seats.

Mascher, of Iowa City, is a former Democratic State Representative in House District 86 which covered part of Southern Iowa City and lower Johnson County, endorsed Conrad on Wednesday for his leadership and negotiation skills.

“I know he will listen and make sound decisions based on the facts and what is best for the people of Johnson County,” Mascher said in a news release. “I know Bob will use his negotiation skills to find compromise and agreement on the board.”

“We can count on Bob’s expertise, knowledge, and integrity. Bob is prepared to use his leadership skills to improve the lives of county residents in both our rural and urban areas”

Kinney, of Oxford, is a former Democratic State Senator for Senate District 89 which covered the western part of Johnson County and parts of Washington and Keokuk County, also endorsed Conrad for his leadership skills on Friday.

“[Conrad] has a great work ethic and the communication skills to get things done,” Kinney said in a news release. “Bob demonstrates the qualities and leadership ability that will serve Johnson County well.”

Conrad currently serves on the Johnson County Democratic Central Committee and volunteers for Habitat for Humanity, 100 Men Who Care, the Free Lunch Program, and Eastern Iowa Honors Flights.