Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Northwestern

Fans packed into a full stadium at Bob Pearl field to watch Iowa take on Northwestern on Friday, May 3, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats in a tight 4-3 finish to take the first game in the three-game series.

The Wildcats put pressure on the Hawkeyes at the top of the first, scoring two runs on two hits and a walk. Iowa was able to answer, getting on base via Northwestern error, followed by a Reese Moore double, which sent Davis Cop home, keeping the game within one run after the first.

While the hits kept coming, the scoring was halted until the eighth inning, where an RBI single from Trent Liolios sent Tony Livermore home, seemingly cementing the Wildcat victory with a two-run lead. Iowa once again had an answer, scoring three runs in the bottom of the eighth.

When Northwestern found themselves with two outs in the top of the ninth, a seemingly stray pitch hit Northwestern batter Drewbie Pinkston. The umpire did not grant Northwestern the base but rather ruled Pinkston out via strikeout as it was deemed the pitch was intentionally leaned into.

With the win, the Hawkeyes’ record becomes 26-18, while the loss sends the Wildcats’ record to 13-28. Iowa and Northwestern will play each other twice more over the weekend, with the next matchup coming on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City.