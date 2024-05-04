The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa City high school students lead day-long pro-Palestine protest
Where to watch Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut
Former Iowa women's basketball player Kate Martin signs with Excel Sports Management
Over 250 march to IC City Hall to protest new Iowa immigration law
UI first-year student wins award for self-made business
Advertisement

Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Northwestern

Ethan McLaughlin, Photojournalist
May 4, 2024

Fans packed into a full stadium at Bob Pearl field to watch Iowa take on Northwestern on Friday, May 3, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats in a tight 4-3 finish to take the first game in the three-game series. 

The Wildcats put pressure on the Hawkeyes at the top of the first, scoring two runs on two hits and a walk. Iowa was able to answer, getting on base via Northwestern error, followed by a Reese Moore double, which sent Davis Cop home, keeping the game within one run after the first. 

While the hits kept coming, the scoring was halted until the eighth inning, where an RBI single from Trent Liolios sent Tony Livermore home, seemingly cementing the Wildcat victory with a two-run lead. Iowa once again had an answer, scoring three runs in the bottom of the eighth.  

When Northwestern found themselves with two outs in the top of the ninth, a seemingly stray pitch hit Northwestern batter Drewbie Pinkston. The umpire did not grant Northwestern the base but rather ruled Pinkston out via strikeout as it was deemed the pitch was intentionally leaned into. 

With the win, the Hawkeyes’ record becomes 26-18, while the loss sends the Wildcats’ record to 13-28. Iowa and Northwestern will play each other twice more over the weekend, with the next matchup coming on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City.

2024_05_03_NorthwesternBaseball_EM_1
Gallery19 Photos
Ethan McLaughlin
A young fan looks up at an Iowa baseball banner before a baseball game between Iowa and Northwestern at Duane Banks Field on Friday, May 3, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats in a tight 4-3 finish.

More to Discover
More in Baseball
Iowa utility player, Andy Nelson slides into home base to beat the throw during a baseball game between Iowa and Western Illinois at Duane Banks Field on Friday, March 15, 2024. The Hawkeyes would win 11-1 in the eighth inning.
Andy Nelson enjoying breakout campaign with Iowa baseball
Iowa players high five after a baseball game between Iowa and Milwaukee at Duane Banks Field on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Panthers, 12-6.
Three takeaways from Iowa baseball’s comeback win over Illinois State
Iowa pitcher Brody Brecht pitching during a baseball game between Iowa and Ohio State at Duane Banks Baseball Stadium on Friday, May 5, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes 16-9.
Three takeaways from Iowa baseball’s series loss against Nebraska
More in Multimedia
Solon senior Callie Levin celebrates with teammates after winning the state title in the 3A Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union state championship basketball game between Solon and Estherville Lincoln Central on Friday, March 1, 2024. The Spartans defeated the Midgets 54-47.
Photos: Callie Levin heads to a bigger stage
Dowling Catholic varsity girls basketball head coach Kristin Meyer holds her hands together during a 5A Iowa high school state championship game between Dowling and Johnston at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday, March 1, 2024. The Maroons lost to the Dragons, 36-48.
Photos: Making the Maroons
City High School seniors Penelope Wilmoth and Vivian Shields yell a chant during a pro-Palestinian demonstration to demand a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas War at the Courtyard by Marriott in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday, April 28, 2024. Hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters from Iowans for Palestine and several other activist groups demonstrated outside while U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, spoke inside the hotel for a campaign fundraiser.
Photos: Pro-Palestine supporters demonstrate outside of GOP fundraising event
More in Photo
Iowa infielder Avery Jackson and Minnesota infielder Kayla Chavez collide during a softball game between Minnesota and Iowa at Bob Pearl Field in Iowa City, Iowa. The Golden Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes 6-2 in extra innings.
Photos: Iowa Softball vs. Minnesota
Minnesota infielder Jess Oakland runs out of the Gopher huddle before the first of a three-game softball series between Iowa and Minnesota at Bob Pearl Field on Saturday, April 27, 2024. The Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes 7-5.
Photos: Iowa Softball vs Minnesota
Designer Aria Warren gives a speech before “An Endless Night of Flora and Wondra Disability Fashion Show” at the Wright House of Fashion in Iowa City on Friday, April 26, 2024. The fashion show donated proceeds to the Trevor Project, an anti-suicide organization targeted towards LGBTQ+ individuals.
Photos: "An Endless Night of Flora and Wondra Disability Fashion Show"
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in