Photos: Callie Levin heads to a bigger stage

Byline photo of Emily Nyberg
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
May 1, 2024

Solon High School senior Callie Levin has always dreamed of following in her parents’ and older sister’s footsteps to become a Hawkeye. Now, as her senior year concludes, Levin is the Iowa women’s basketball team’s only recruit from Iowa in the class of 2028.

Overall, Levin is the No. 2 recruit from Iowa, according to Prep Girls Hoops. She is second to Aili Tanke, an Iowa State commit from Johnston, Iowa.

This comes after years of being a dominant force on the high school stage. As a 14-year-old Levin was already the leading scorer on the team putting up 20 points per game.

This dominance did not slow down, Levin ended her senior season averaging 22.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 4.8 steals for the year, leading the Spartans to a 24-3 season topped off with the team’s first state title since 1998.

Along with playing for the Solon High School team, Levin is part of the All Iowa Attack program and trains privately with Court 45 Basketball Training.

2024_04_CallieLevin_EN_001
Gallery27 Photos
Emily Nyberg
Solon senior Callie Levin dribbles the ball down the side of the court during a girl’s basketball team practice at Solon High School on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.

