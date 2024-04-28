The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Pro-Palestine supporters demonstrate outside of GOP fundraising event

Byline photo of Grace Smith
Grace Smith, Photojournalist
April 28, 2024

Iowans for Palestine and several other activist groups took part in a demonstration to demand a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas War at the Courtyard by Marriott in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday. About two hundred pro-Palestinian supporters demonstrated outside while U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, spoke inside the hotel for a campaign fundraiser.

For about three hours with all-over-the-place weather from rain storms to sunshine, protesters, including Ezra with Jewish Voice for Peace, took the microphone.

“Over the past couple of weeks we’ve seen brutal repression of students protesting against genocide,” Ezra said. “People like Speaker Mike Johnson have smeared these principles, peaceful protests, as anti-semitic.”

At the same time as the rally, Johnson spoke with about two hundred Republican supporters to boost Miller-Meeks’ candidacy, discussing the rise of conservative ideals on campus and his thoughts toward President Joe Biden.

Students at Columbia University started pitching tents for a continuous occupation protest by pro-Palestinian supporters on March 17, sparking the start of encampments around the nation. Miller-Meeks spoke about the protest happening right outside the hotel.

“I want to thank all of the College Republicans and Young Republicans who are here who have helped put on this event, so thank you for being here because these individuals are not out there on that bridge,” Miller-Meeks said. “…That is not about supporting Hamas, what we hear it is about hatred of Jews, and hatred of the existence of a country and I’ve had them come to my town halls.”

During the rally, other protesters along with Ezra gave speeches and discussed being upset with government officials.

2024_04_28_ProPalestineProtest_GSAN_0001
Gallery21 Photos
Grace Smith
Protesters wait for the start of a pro-Palestinian demonstration to demand a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas War at the Courtyard by Marriott in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday, April 28, 2024. Hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters from Iowans for Palestine and several other activist groups demonstrated outside while U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, spoke inside the hotel for a campaign fundraiser.

 
About the Contributors
Grace Smith
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
Ava Neumaier
Ava Neumaier, Photojournalist
(she/her/hers)
Ava Neumaier is a first-year student at the University of Iowa, majoring in English & Creative Writing. She was the Editor-in-Chief of her high school yearbook in New York, and has interned for a New York Times photographer. She enjoys taking pictures of performances and student life.
