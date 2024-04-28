Photos: Pro-Palestine supporters demonstrate outside of GOP fundraising event

Iowans for Palestine and several other activist groups took part in a demonstration to demand a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas War at the Courtyard by Marriott in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday. About two hundred pro-Palestinian supporters demonstrated outside while U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, spoke inside the hotel for a campaign fundraiser.

For about three hours with all-over-the-place weather from rain storms to sunshine, protesters, including Ezra with Jewish Voice for Peace, took the microphone.

“Over the past couple of weeks we’ve seen brutal repression of students protesting against genocide,” Ezra said. “People like Speaker Mike Johnson have smeared these principles, peaceful protests, as anti-semitic.”

At the same time as the rally, Johnson spoke with about two hundred Republican supporters to boost Miller-Meeks’ candidacy, discussing the rise of conservative ideals on campus and his thoughts toward President Joe Biden.

Students at Columbia University started pitching tents for a continuous occupation protest by pro-Palestinian supporters on March 17, sparking the start of encampments around the nation. Miller-Meeks spoke about the protest happening right outside the hotel.

“I want to thank all of the College Republicans and Young Republicans who are here who have helped put on this event, so thank you for being here because these individuals are not out there on that bridge,” Miller-Meeks said. “…That is not about supporting Hamas, what we hear it is about hatred of Jews, and hatred of the existence of a country and I’ve had them come to my town halls.”

During the rally, other protesters along with Ezra gave speeches and discussed being upset with government officials.