Photos: Iowa Softball vs. Minnesota

The Iowa Hawkeyes hosted the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Bob Pearl Field in Iowa City on April 28th, 2024 for the second game of a three game series. The Hawkeyes fell to the Golden Golphers in extra innings, 6-2.

Minnesota struck first in the top of the third with a home run, but Iowa responded with an RBI double, leveling the score at 1-1. The Golden Gophers took the lead again at the top of the fourth before Iowa tied it at the bottom of the fifth. The next two innings were scoreless, leading to extras, where Minnesota broke the game open with four runs in the top of the ninth. Jena Young went 4-4 with a run scored to lead the Hawkeye offense. Tory Bennett had the lone RBI coming via a double.

With the loss, the Hawkeyes fall to 16-25 overall and 4-15 in the conference, while the Golden Gophers improve to 22-25. Iowa and Minnesota will close out the series on Monday, April 29th, at 11:00 am.