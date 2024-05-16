Two JoCo Supervisors endorse Mandi Remington in Democratic supervisor primary

Johnson County Supervisors Jon Green and V Fixmer-Oraiz endorsed Mandi Remington, a candidate for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors, on Thursday ahead of the June 4 primary election.

Remington is running for one of three seats on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors that incumbents Lisa Green-Douglass, Rod Sullivan, and Royceann Porter currently hold. All incumbents are running for reelection. Iowa State Trooper Bob Conrad is also vying for one of the seats. All candidates are Democrats.

With no Republicans filing for the race, the three Democrats chosen in the June 4 primary will be the only three on the ticket for the three seats this November.

Fixmer-Oraiz said that Remington’s time in the community, having lived most of her life in Johnson County, is valuable to understand how the system needs fixing.

“Our county would be incredibly fortunate to have a leader as dedicated and passionate about creating more access to basic rights, such as high-quality affordable housing, medical services, and transportation,” Fixmer-Oraiz said in a news release.

Green said Remington’s work ethic sets her apart from other candidates.

“While I share many of Mandi’s values and principles, what sets her candidacy apart is her willingness to do the work,” Green said in a news release. “Supervisor is not a role anyone can walk into and execute at a high level — it takes work. And I’m confident Mandi will do that work while continuing to live and embody the values we hold dear.”

Remington said the endorsements from community leaders, including previous endorsements from Iowa City City Councilor Laura Bergus and State Rep. Elinor Levin, D-Iowa City, are “incredibly meaningful.”

“Their confidence in my commitment to enhancing the quality of life in Johnson County bolsters my dedication to ensure access to essential resources and protect our civil rights while promoting community engagement and environmental sustainability,” Remington said in a news release Thursday.

Remington ran for office before losing to Mazahir Salih and Josh Moe in a race for two At-Large Iowa City City Council seats last fall.

Remington currently sits on the Iowa City Community Police Review Board, serves as the Vice Chair of the University of Iowa Council on the Status of Women, and is Co-Chair of the Center for Disabilities and Development DEI Committee.