Photos: An evening with Deidre DeJear

Iowa gubernatorial Democratic nominee Deidre DeJear held a campaign event at Hotel Chauncey in Iowa City on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

DeJear emphasized the importance of funding public schools, improving mental healthcare, and standing up for women’s rights as key points of her campaign.

The evening event took place on the fifth floor of the hotel. Drinks were served and former Cedar Rapids Gazette writer Liz Lenz interviewed DeJear as part of a Q&A with spectators attending the event.

DeJear thanked her running mate Eric Van Lancker and reminded spectators that with the help of supporters, they can take on their Republican counterpart and current Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.