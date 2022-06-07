Photos: Jon Green watch party for Johnson County Board of Supervisors primary election

Jon Green, D-Iowa, held a watch party for the 2022 Iowa primary elections in Lone Tree, Iowa, on Tuesday. The Johnson County Board of Supervisors candidate won the majority of the democratic race after receiving 69 percent of the vote.

Green, the incumbent supervisor, earned a spot on the 2022 November general election ballot along with Iowa City resident V Fixmer-Oriaz.

After the win, Green discussed his opportunity in the general election. “I like my chances,” Green said.

Republican candidates Phil Hemingway and Jammie Bradshaw ran unopposed to receive the Republican nominations.