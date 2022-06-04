Photos: Wear Orange community gathering and peace walk

A Wear Orange community gathering was organized by Moms Demand Action, Students Demand Action, South District Neighborhood Association and Dream City to honor victims and survivors of gun violence in an effort to end gun violence. The gathering took place at Wetherby Park in Iowa City on Saturday.

Prompted by multiple mass shootings earlier in 2022, community members also noted the recent shooting that took place in Ames, Iowa on Thursday, June 2 as another instance to take action to honor survivors of gun violence.

The event had community speakers, activities and concluded with a peace walk that started in Wetherby Park and ended at the Pepperwood Plaza which hosted the Second Annual Diversity Market.