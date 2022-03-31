Iowa softball to travel to Maryland for three-game series against Terrapins

The Hawkeyes will play in College Park, Maryland, for their first road conference series of the 2022 season.

Iowa head coach Renee Gillispie observes action during a softball game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Bob Pearl Field in Iowa City on Friday, March 25, 2022. The Badgers defeated the Hawkeyes, 10-5.

Iowa softball started its 2022 campaign with a bang, beating then-No. 24 Liberty, Eastern Kentucky, and Pittsburgh in one weekend.

Iowa scored nine runs in its win over Pittsburgh on Feb. 13. The Hawkeyes have only manufactured nine or more runs in two of the games they’ve played since they defeated the Panthers.

Since their opening weekend in Florida, the Hawkeyes have gone 13-12. Iowa’s 16-13 overall record is the worst in the Big Ten Conference. Liberty is still the only ranked team Iowa has defeated this season.

“I think we’re kind of doing a reset right now, and then focusing on what’s coming up instead of what has been behind us,” Iowa head coach Renee Gillispie said.” I think the girls are in a good place right now, and we’re excited about having another road trip.”

In its most recent series against Wisconsin, Iowa scored nine combined runs in three games. The Hawkeyes surrendered 32 runs in three contests against the Badgers.

“That’s the biggest part of the puzzle,” Gillispie told The Daily Iowan. “Pitchers are ready to go, you know, and a lot of times we weren’t getting out there ready in that first inning. It’s tough to come from a deficit. You know the team is down when you have four runs on the board in the first inning. So, we are just really focusing on having a good first outing.”

After its 0-3 start to conference play, Iowa will head to College Park, Maryland, this weekend to take on the Terrapins. Maryland is 2-1 in conference play this season.

One of the most potent players on the Terrapins roster is pitcher Courtney Wyche. Though her Earned Run Average is 3.50 so far this year, her fastball can reach 70 miles per hour.

“They have that kid that throws around 70 miles per hour,” Gillispie said of Wyche. “We faced her last year, and she’ll be a tough one on the mound for us.”

Offensively, the Terrapins are led by senior Mackense Greico. The utility player from Aberdeen, Maryland, boasts a .366 batting average on the season. She’s also amassed four home runs and 18 RBIs.

Outfielder Megan Mikami is also a pivotal piece of the Terrapins’ lineup. She leads Maryland’s roster with 31 hits on the 2022 season.

The Terrapins are 15-15 overall this season. Despite its overall record, Maryland is ahead of Iowa in the standings because of its 2-1 league mark. The Terrapins are currently in fifth place in the Big Ten standings.

Iowa’s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday contests against Maryland will be played at Maryland Softball Stadium and begin at 5 p.m, 1 p.m., and 11 a.m., respectively.

All three of this weekend’s Iowa-Maryland games will stream live on BTN+.