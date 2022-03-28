Iowa softball drops doubleheader against Wisconsin

The Hawkeyes were swept by the Badgers in a three-game series over the weekend at Bob Pearl Field.

Iowa right-handed pitcher Breanna Vasquez throws a pitch during a softball game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Bob Pearl Field in Iowa City on Friday, March 25, 2022. Vasquez threw 102 total pitches. The Badgers defeated the Hawkeyes, 10-5.

Iowa softball was swept by Wisconsin at Bob Pearl Field this weekend. The three-game series was the Hawkeyes’ first against a Big Ten Conference opponent in 2022.

Iowa dropped the first game of the series, 10-5, on Friday. Then, inclement weather on Saturday forced the Hawkeyes and Badgers to play a doubleheader on Sunday. Iowa dropped Sunday’s games, 9-3, and 13-1, respectively.

Breanna Vasquez started game two of this weekend’s Iowa-Wisconsin series. Vasquez pitched all seven frames of the game, surrendering nine runs and a first-inning grand slam in the process.

The Badgers’ game two starter, Maddie Schwartz, conceded just two hits and struck out four batters in five innings pitched.

In game three of the series, freshman Devyn Greer got the start for Iowa. Greer struggled in the 5.1 innings she pitched, giving up 10 hits, 13 runs, and 10 walks.

Schwartz also started game three for Wisconsin. She gave up three hits and one run. In the two games she pitched on Sunday, Schwartz surrendered five hits and three home runs.

“We just got to get better, you know,” Iowa head coach Renee Gillipse told The Daily Iowan after game three of the series. “Wisconsin is a tough team, but it should never have been a game like that.”

Big Picture

The Hawkeyes are sitting at 16-13 overall this season with an 0-3 mark in Big Ten play. Iowa is 14-8 on neutral turf in 2022.

Iowa joins Michigan, Michigan State, and Penn State as the four teams that went winless to open Big Ten play in 2022.

Iowa is currently in 12th place in the Big Ten standings.

Struggles at the plate

Iowa had six total hits and four runs in the doubleheader.

Badger pitcher Tessa Magnanimo was crucial in relief, shutting down the Hawkeye offense. She pitched three total innings and allowed one hit through both contests.

“She’s done a lot of off-speed, a lot of changeups,” Gillispie said.”We just didn’t make the adjustments offensively that we needed to.”

Up Next

The Hawkeyes will travel to College Park, Maryland, to play their second Big Ten series of the season against the Terrapins.

Maryland has a conference record of 3-0 after sweeping Penn State in its first Big Ten series.

“We have to figure out being able to come back stronger next weekend,” Gillispie said. “We have Maryland on a three-game series there, and we have to be able to come into practices and get better.”