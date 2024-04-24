The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
UI requests approval to lease medical facility in Urbandale
Hills Elementary students to move to Alexander Elementary School after closure
Students march for Take Back the Night at Pentacrest to call for end to sexual violence
Dane’s Dairy transitions to new ownership
Iowa City man sentenced for gun negligence leading to 3-year-old's death
Advertisement

Iowa softball goes winless in midweek doubleheader against Nebraska

The Hawkeyes’ losing streak increased to 11.
Trey Benson, Sports Reporter
April 24, 2024
Iowa+infielder+Tory+Bennett+swings+at+the+ball+during+a+softball+game+between+Iowa+and+Indiana+at+Bob+Pearl+Field+in+Iowa+City+on+Sunday%2C+April+21%2C+2024.+The+Hoosiers+defeated+the+Hawkeyes+7-3.+
Shaely Odean
Iowa infielder Tory Bennett swings at the ball during a softball game between Iowa and Indiana at Bob Pearl Field in Iowa City on Sunday, April 21, 2024. The Hoosiers defeated the Hawkeyes 7-3.

The Iowa softball team traveled across state lines on Tuesday to square off in a doubleheader against a fierce Nebraska Cornhusker squad.

Iowa lost the first game 1-0 in extra innings and then fell 7-6 in another close game to the Cornhuskers. In seven of Iowa’s last 11 losses, the game has been decided by two runs or less.

Nebraska is now 10-6 in Big Ten play this season, while Iowa is 4-13 in conference  and 16-23 overall. The Hawkeyes have a short turnaround with a three-game series against Minnesota starting on Friday at 5 p.m.

Game one vs. Nebraska

In game one, the Hawkeyes dropped a 1-0 heartbreaker in extra innings. Nebraska’s Bella Bacon performed in crunch time by hitting an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning to secure the win for the Cornhuskers.

Jalen Adams got the start in the circle for Iowa and went 7.2 innings, recording one strikeout, allowing six hits, and walking three Cornhuskers. Adams moves to 9-11 on the season.

Iowa was average at the plate and recorded six hits. Tory Bennett and Rylie Moss both recorded multi-hit games with two singles.

Iowa struggled to bring in runners on base in game one, with nine Hawkeyes left on base.

Game two vs. Nebraska 

The second game resembled the closeness of the first game.

Game two was scoreless until the bottom of the third inning, when the Cornhuskers scored four runs.

Iowa responded in the fourth inning with a run of its own and followed up in the top of the fifth inning with an additional two runs. The Cornhuskers added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth inning to move the score to 5-3.

Sammy Diaz, Grace Banes, and Moss all recorded multi-hit games. Banes gave the Hawkeyes their first lead of the night by ripping a no doubt three-run home run across the left-field wall in the top of the seventh inning.

Adams returned to finish out the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. With two outs and one runner on base, Nebraska responded with another walk-off, this time a home run off the bat of Ava Bredwell to win 7-6.

The Cornhuskers recorded a total of nine team hits, five runs, and one error defensively. Nebraska now sits in fourth place in the Big Ten.

Much like the first game of the day, Iowa continued to struggle to bring runners in from scoring position. The Hawkeyes left eight total runners on base.

Iowa finished game two with 12 hits, three runs, and two errors defensively.
More to Discover
More in Softball
Girl Scouts pose for a photo during a softball game between Iowa and Indiana at Bob Pearl Field in Iowa City on Sunday, April 21, 2024. The Hoosiers defeated the Hawkeyes 7-3.
Photos: Iowa softball vs. Indiana
Iowa head coach Renee Gillispie talks with her players during a softball game between Iowa and Indiana at Pearl Field on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers 1-0.
Iowa softball notebook | Three takeaways from Hawkeyes’ weekend series loss to Indiana
Iowa infielder Jena Young hits a ball in play during the first of two softball games between Iowa and Michigan State at Bob Pearl Field on Saturday, March 30, 2024. The Spartans defeated the Hawkeyes 8-2.
Iowa softball drops three-straight to Michigan despite big leads
More in Sports
Iowa players celebrate during a baseball game between Iowa and Milwaukee at Duane Banks Field on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Panthers, 12-6.
Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Milwaukee
Iowa reliever Drew Deremer winds up during a baseball game between Bradley and Iowa at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Braves 11-6.
Three takeaways from Iowa baseball’s 12-6 victory over Milwaukee
Point/Counterpoint | Where will Iowa women’s basketball finish in the Big Ten next season?
Point/Counterpoint | Where will Iowa women’s basketball finish in the Big Ten next season?
About the Contributor
Shaely Odean
Shaely Odean, Photojournalist
(she/her/hers)
Shaely Odean is a transfer student at the University of Iowa, currently in her third year. She is pursuing double majors in Journalism and Strategic Communications, as well as Sustainability Sciences. Shaely works as a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan, and her passion lies in environmental issues. Before joining the University of Iowa, she attended Kirkwood Community College, where she served as the photo editor for the Kirkwood Communique.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in