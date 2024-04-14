The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa softball drops three-straight to Michigan despite big leads

The Hawkeyes have now lost six consecutive conference games.
Trey Benson, Sports Reporter
April 14, 2024
Iowa+infielder+Jena+Young+hits+a+ball+in+play+during+the+first+of+two+softball+games+between+Iowa+and+Michigan+State+at+Bob+Pearl+Field+on+Saturday%2C+March+30%2C+2024.+The+Spartans+defeated+the+Hawkeyes+8-2.
Ethan McLaughlin
Iowa infielder Jena Young hits a ball in play during the first of two softball games between Iowa and Michigan State at Bob Pearl Field on Saturday, March 30, 2024. The Spartans defeated the Hawkeyes 8-2.

For the first time since 2015, the Iowa softball team traveled to Ann Arbor, Michigan, and faced a strong Wolverine squad that ranks third in the Big Ten. 

Iowa led in all three games at one point by at least two or more runs but lost each contest by margins of 8-6, 9-8, and 6-5, respectively — marking six-straight conference losses.  

Iowa had a total of 19 runs, 28 hits, and seven errors over the weekend. 

Game one

The bats were hot for the Hawkeyes to start game one of the series. Iowa recorded five consecutive hits in the top of the first inning. 

A ground-rule double from Soo-Jin Berry put the Hawkeyes on the board first. Fourth-year Sammy Diaz followed with a single, bringing in two more Hawkeyes. Third-year Devin Greer added one more to Iowa’s run total with an RBI single. 

Fourth-year Rylie Moss recorded an RBI single in the top of the fourth inning to bring the score to 5-0 in favor of the Hawkeyes. 

But a solo home run in the fourth inning from Michigan first-year Ava Costales ended the Wolverine scoring drought. Everything soon clicked for Michigan in the seventh as they recorded seven runs on five hits, taking advantage of two Iowa errors.

An additional run in the seventh inning gave the Wolverines an 8-6 advantage. The Hawkeyes finished the contest with 12 hits and four errors.

Game two

In game two, Berry continued to impress offensively, recording a two-run homer in the first inning. The Wolverines responded quickly, bringing the score to 2-1.

Young’s single in the top of the second batted in two more Hawkeyes. Then, fourth-year Brylee Klosterman recorded an RBI single in the top of the third inning to give Iowa a 5-1 lead. 

The Hawkeyes continued to battle offensively, scoring three runs in the top of the fifth to bolster their lead to 8-1. 

Taking advantage of timely hitting and two Hawkeye errors, though, the Wolverines responded with runs of their own in the fifth, sixth, and seventh inning to even the score and send the game into extra innings. 

A walk-off in the bottom of the eighth inning secured the victory for Michigan. 

Iowa used a total of five different pitchers throughout the game. As a team, the Hawkeyes recorded eight hits and three errors. 

Game three

In the final contest of the three-game series, the Wolverines jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Iowa did not find its way onto the scoreboard until the fourth inning when a fielder’s choice off the bat of Greer brought in Moss. 

The Hawkeyes got the bats rolling in the sixth inning, bringing in two more runs. Michigan immediately responded with a pair of timely home runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Wolverines a 5-3 lead.

A clutch two-run homer from Young knotted the game at five. But Michigan battled back from behind for the third time this weekend to secure a 6-5 win and the series sweep. 

The Hawkeyes return to action at Iowa State on Tuesday for a heated Cy-Hawk rivalry game. First pitch is set for 4:00 p.m. at Cyclone Sports Complex. 
