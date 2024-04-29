The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Herky On Parade 2024 statues to be revealed Wednesday
Photos: Making the Maroons
Pro-Palestine protesters call on Miller-Meeks, Speaker Johnson for an end of U.S. aid to Israel
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson visits IC to support Miller-Meeks campaign
Photos: Pro-Palestine supporters demonstrate outside of GOP fundraising event
Advertisement

Q&A with Iowa softball second-year pitcher and batter Jalen Adams

Adams discusses what it’s like to hit and pitch at the Division I level.
Trey Benson, Sports Reporter
April 29, 2024
Iowa+pitcher+Jalen+Adams+winds+up+with+a+runner+on+second+during+the+first+of+a+three-game+softball+series+between+Iowa+and+Minnesota+at+Bob+Pearl+Field+on+Saturday%2C+April+27%2C+2024.+The+Gophers+defeated+the+Hawkeyes+7-5.
Ethan McLaughlin
Iowa pitcher Jalen Adams winds up with a runner on second during the first of a three-game softball series between Iowa and Minnesota at Bob Pearl Field on Saturday, April 27, 2024. The Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes 7-5.

The Daily Iowan: What kind of work does it take to pitch and hit at the Division 1 level?

Jalen Adams: I would say whatever you think is enough, do a little bit more. I know that’s kind of a cliché answer, but I think that’s all that really comes to it — just getting in those extra reps and being intentional with every rep is key.

If you had to pick between pitching or batting, which would you choose and why?

I would definitely go with pitching just because with my competitive spirit I feel like pitching kind of satisfies that need to have the ball and want the ball every pitch. But hitting is really fun too. I love being able to play both sides of the field. However, I would still pick pitching [over hitting].

Explain how your mindset differs when you’re at the plate compared to when you’re pitching.

As a pitcher, I kind of feel like I have an advantage when I am hitting just because you can kind of attempt to guess where the pitcher is going to place the ball. You can read the spin out of the pitcher’s hand as well. When I am on the mound, I am trying to think about how the hitter is thinking. I am trying to get in on their hands, thinking if they are stepping out, making sure I am getting my pitches outside, just really trying to use both sides of my game to my advantage.

What has been your biggest hitting and pitching improvement from last season to this season?

I would say just my ability to deal with either losing big games or just dealing with the stress of school and softball. I would say those are two of my biggest improvements … This time of the year school is wrapping up, and it’s kind of a stressful time. Being able to manage that has been a skill that I have been working on.

What do you hope to improve upon next season?

Making sure that our whole team can be in it the whole game. Obviously, these past few games have not been going our way, but [I’m] just making sure I can go the extra mile and finish those big games.

With UCLA, USC, Washington, and Oregon joining the Big Ten next season, who do you most look forward to playing next year?

UCLA for sure. Last year I got to start a game against them, and it was probably one of the most fun games I have ever played in just because the competition is so intense.

With the Big Ten Tournament being held in Iowa City this year, does this add any pressure for the team to perform well?

I think we are all just excited to be able to host this year. Just how close this team is has made this season that much more fun. I would say it does not really add much pressure — it just makes us all that much more excited to represent women’s sports and especially being a Hawkeye.
More to Discover
More in Softball
Iowa infielder Avery Jackson and Minnesota infielder Kayla Chavez collide during a softball game between Minnesota and Iowa at Bob Pearl Field in Iowa City, Iowa. The Golden Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes 6-2 in extra innings.
Photos: Iowa Softball vs. Minnesota
Minnesota infielder Jess Oakland runs out of the Gopher huddle before the first of a three-game softball series between Iowa and Minnesota at Bob Pearl Field on Saturday, April 27, 2024. The Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes 7-5.
Photos: Iowa Softball vs Minnesota
Iowa infielder Tory Bennett swings at the ball during a softball game between Iowa and Indiana at Bob Pearl Field in Iowa City on Sunday, April 21, 2024. The Hoosiers defeated the Hawkeyes 7-3.
Iowa softball goes winless in midweek doubleheader against Nebraska
More in Sports
Dowling Catholic varsity girls basketball head coach Kristin Meyer holds her hands together during a 5A Iowa high school state championship game between Dowling and Johnston at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday, March 1, 2024. The Maroons lost to the Dragons, 36-48.
Photos: Making the Maroons
Iowa pitcher Brody Brecht pitching during a baseball game between Iowa and Ohio State at Duane Banks Baseball Stadium on Friday, May 5, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes 16-9.
Three takeaways from Iowa baseball’s series loss against Nebraska
Iowa’s Paige Magee competes in the 60-meter hurdle during the Larry Wieczorek Invitational at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. Magee set a new personal and school record of 8.00.
Iowa track and field braves the storm, claims more lifetime bests in split across the country
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in