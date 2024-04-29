Q&A with Iowa softball second-year pitcher and batter Jalen Adams

The Daily Iowan: What kind of work does it take to pitch and hit at the Division 1 level?

Jalen Adams: I would say whatever you think is enough, do a little bit more. I know that’s kind of a cliché answer, but I think that’s all that really comes to it — just getting in those extra reps and being intentional with every rep is key.

If you had to pick between pitching or batting, which would you choose and why?

I would definitely go with pitching just because with my competitive spirit I feel like pitching kind of satisfies that need to have the ball and want the ball every pitch. But hitting is really fun too. I love being able to play both sides of the field. However, I would still pick pitching [over hitting].

Explain how your mindset differs when you’re at the plate compared to when you’re pitching.

As a pitcher, I kind of feel like I have an advantage when I am hitting just because you can kind of attempt to guess where the pitcher is going to place the ball. You can read the spin out of the pitcher’s hand as well. When I am on the mound, I am trying to think about how the hitter is thinking. I am trying to get in on their hands, thinking if they are stepping out, making sure I am getting my pitches outside, just really trying to use both sides of my game to my advantage.

What has been your biggest hitting and pitching improvement from last season to this season?

I would say just my ability to deal with either losing big games or just dealing with the stress of school and softball. I would say those are two of my biggest improvements … This time of the year school is wrapping up, and it’s kind of a stressful time. Being able to manage that has been a skill that I have been working on.

What do you hope to improve upon next season?

Making sure that our whole team can be in it the whole game. Obviously, these past few games have not been going our way, but [I’m] just making sure I can go the extra mile and finish those big games.

With UCLA, USC, Washington, and Oregon joining the Big Ten next season, who do you most look forward to playing next year?

UCLA for sure. Last year I got to start a game against them, and it was probably one of the most fun games I have ever played in just because the competition is so intense.

With the Big Ten Tournament being held in Iowa City this year, does this add any pressure for the team to perform well?

I think we are all just excited to be able to host this year. Just how close this team is has made this season that much more fun. I would say it does not really add much pressure — it just makes us all that much more excited to represent women’s sports and especially being a Hawkeye.