Iowa softball drops midweek game to Northern Iowa

The Hawkeyes’ losing streak is now at 15 as they prepare for one last conference series against the Fighting Illini.
Trey Benson, Sports Reporter
May 2, 2024
Iowa+players+meet+on+the+mound+during+a+softball+game+between+Minnesota+and+Iowa+at+Bob+Pearl+Field+in+Iowa+City%2C+Iowa.+The+Golden+Gophers+defeated+the+Hawkeyes+6-2+in+extra+innings.
Ryan Paris
Iowa players meet on the mound during a softball game between Minnesota and Iowa at Bob Pearl Field in Iowa City, Iowa. The Golden Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes 6-2 in extra innings.

The Iowa softball team made the short trip north on Interstate 380 to face a respectable Northern Iowa squad who is 29-15 on the season. The Panthers came out on top in a close 6-5 battle against the Hawkeyes.

Iowa’s losing streak is now at 15 games, with its most recent win being on March 30.

Pitcher Jalen Adams got the start in the circle for Iowa, going 4.1 innings. Adams recorded two strikeouts, four walks, and allowed three hits in her time on the bump. Per Hawkeye Sports, this marked Adams 23rd start of the season.

The first two innings were quiet as neither team scored. Iowa found itself on the scoreboard in the top of the third inning, scoring four runs.

Fourth-year Sammy Diaz got the Hawkeyes rolling with an RBI single in the top of the third. Immediately following Diaz, Brylee Klosterman recorded an RBI single of her own, bringing in Jena Young.

Catcher Skylinn Pogue added more runs to Iowa’s total from a hard-hit two RBI single. Iowa added one more insurance run in the top of the fourth inning after a sac-fly from Grace Banes, bringing the lead to 5-0 for Iowa.

The Panthers ended their scoring drought in the bottom of the fifth inning and plated three runs. First-year Andrea Jaskowiak came into relief for Adams in the fifth inning and got Iowa out of what could have been a very disastrous inning.

After a lead-off home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, third-year Haley Downe came in relief for Jaskowiak. UNI scored two more runs in the sixth inning to take the lead after an RBI double and a wild pitch.

Despite getting a runner on base in the top of the seventh inning, Iowa could not find a way to end its losing streak.

Iowa is now 16-27 on the season. The Hawkeyes will travel to Champaign, Illinois, this weekend for their final conference series of the year. Illinois is 20-28 overall and 6-13 in conference play.

The Fighting Illini are led offensively by Kelly Ryono, who bats an impressive .359 on the season with 10 home runs.

The Hawkeyes will look to end their 15-game losing streak before the Big Ten Tournament, which will be held in Iowa City this year.
