Where to watch Saturday’s Iowa-Wisconsin football game

The game is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. and will air on ESPN.

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson finds running room during a football game between No. 2 Iowa and Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. The Boilermakers defeated the Hawkeyes 24-7. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

The bye week is over, and the Hawkeyes are back.

The No. 9 Iowa football team is in Madison this weekend to play Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium. This is Iowa’s first game since losing to Purdue at home two weeks ago. Below is game and betting information for this weekend’s contest.

Also be sure to check out stories from this week's Pregame edition.

Matchup: No. 9 Iowa (6-1 overall, 3-1 Big Ten) vs. Wisconsin (4-3, 2-2)

Scheduled game time: Saturday at 11 a.m.

Location: Camp Randall Stadium

Weather: Cloudy, low 50s.

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Kris Budden (reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI

Betting information: Line: WISC 3.5 | O/U: 37

