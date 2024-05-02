Former Iowa women’s basketball player Kate Martin signs with Excel Sports Management

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Martin was selected by the Las Vegas Aces with the 18th overall pick in the WNBA Draft on April 15.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
May 2, 2024
Iowa+guard+Kate+Martin+cheers+during+a+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+game+between+No.+5+Iowa+and+Nebraska+in+a+sold-out+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Jan.+27%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Cornhuskers%2C+92-73.
Grace Smith
Iowa guard Kate Martin cheers during a women’s basketball game between No. 5 Iowa and Nebraska in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 92-73.

Former Iowa women’s basketball player Kate Martin has signed with Excel Sports Management, the agency announced Thursday on social media.

Martin was selected by the Las Vegas Aces with the 18th overall pick in the WNBA Draft on April 15. She is currently going through training camp and fighting for one of the 12 roster spots on the Aces, who are the two-time reigning league champions. WNBA legend Candace Parker’s retirement gives Martin a greater chance to make the team.

The Aces will play a preseason game against the Puerto Rico National Team at the University of South Carolina on May 11. The final roster cut-down date is May 13, with the first regular season games slated for May 14.

Excel Sports represents other prominent athletes like Martin’s former Hawkeye teammate Caitlin Clark, Tiger Woods, Peyton and Eli Manning, Derek Jeter, and Nikola Jokić.  Clark signed with the agency on Oct. 24, 2023, and was selected by the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Martin played an influential role in the starting five and helped lead Iowa to back-to-back national title games. Out of Edwardsville, Illinois,  Martin stands as the first Iowa women’s basketball player to amass 900+ points, 500+ rebounds, 400+ assists, 120+ steals, and 60+ blocks in a career. Known as ‘The Glue,’ Martin’s leadership is sure to benefit the Aces in the locker room and on the court.

Known as ‘The Glue’ for her invaluable leadership, Martin was Iowa’s third-leading scorer this past season,  averaging a career-high 13.1 points per game, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.
About the Contributors
Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Grace Smith
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
