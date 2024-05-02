Former Iowa women’s basketball player Kate Martin signs with Excel Sports Management

Former Iowa women’s basketball player Kate Martin has signed with Excel Sports Management, the agency announced Thursday on social media.

Martin was selected by the Las Vegas Aces with the 18th overall pick in the WNBA Draft on April 15. She is currently going through training camp and fighting for one of the 12 roster spots on the Aces, who are the two-time reigning league champions. WNBA legend Candace Parker’s retirement gives Martin a greater chance to make the team.

The Aces will play a preseason game against the Puerto Rico National Team at the University of South Carolina on May 11. The final roster cut-down date is May 13, with the first regular season games slated for May 14.

Excel Sports represents other prominent athletes like Martin’s former Hawkeye teammate Caitlin Clark, Tiger Woods, Peyton and Eli Manning, Derek Jeter, and Nikola Jokić. Clark signed with the agency on Oct. 24, 2023, and was selected by the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Martin played an influential role in the starting five and helped lead Iowa to back-to-back national title games. Out of Edwardsville, Illinois, Martin stands as the first Iowa women’s basketball player to amass 900+ points, 500+ rebounds, 400+ assists, 120+ steals, and 60+ blocks in a career. Known as ‘The Glue,’ Martin’s leadership is sure to benefit the Aces in the locker room and on the court.

