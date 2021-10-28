On the Line: Daily Iowan football staff picks Week 9 games

DI staff members picked the No. 9 Iowa vs. Wisconsin game, as well as four other contests from the ninth week of the season.

Iowa punter Tory Taylor kicks the ball away during a football game between No. 3 Iowa and No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

The Daily Iowan football staff picks five football games every week as part of our Pregame edition. Read how the staff picked the Iowa-Wisconsin matchup — as well as four other contests — below.

No. 9 Iowa vs. Wisconsin

Robert Read, Pregame Editor (21-14): Iowa — First field goal wins.

Austin Hanson, Sports Editor (25-10): Iowa — I’m not confident about this pick.

Chloe Peterson, Assistant Sports Editor (19-16): Wisconsin — Back to chaos? For suresies.

Chris Werner, Football Reporter (20-15): Iowa — Hawks can, in fact, eat Badgers.

Destinee Cook, DITV Sports Director (20-15): Iowa — I hope Iowa’s defense works.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (23-12): Iowa — Bye week is over. What did the Hawkeyes learn?

Jason Brummond, Publisher (25-10): Iowa — Iowa-Wisconsin is football’s Hershey’s bar — and I love it.

No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 8 Michigan State

Read: Michigan — The Wolverines will be undefeated before inevitably losing to Ohio State.

Hanson: Michigan State — Both these teams ain’t played nobody.

Peterson: Michigan — I just want to start this question off by saying, “Go Blue.”

Werner: Michigan State — Michigan let Northwestern score a whole touchdown last week.

Cook: Michigan — I just dislike Michigan State so much.

Bohnenkamp: Michigan State — Make sure to get the Timbits at Tim Horton’s after the game.

Brummond: Michigan — Jim Harbaugh probably loves candy corn.

Purdue vs. Nebraska

Read: Nebraska — Try doubling David Bell.

Hanson: Purdue — I knew they’d beat Iowa.

Peterson: Purdue — Maybe Nebraska will learn to put two people on David Bell.

Werner: Nebraska — David Bell against the world.

Cook: Purdue — If I had the choice to pick neither of these teams, I would.

Bohnenkamp: Nebraska — Just another day of chaos in the Big Ten West.

Brummond: Nebraska — The Peanut Butter Kisses of the Big Ten.

No. 10 Ole Miss vs. No. 18 Auburn

Read: Ole Miss — Lane Kiffin to USC? Wait a second…

Hanson: Ole Miss — I really don’t know why Auburn is ranked.

Peterson: Auburn — I can never remember what Auburn is in.

Werner: Ole Miss — This might be a rebellious choice.

Cook: Ole Miss — In a hotty toddy mood.

Bohnenkamp: Ole Miss — In a hotty toddy mood.

Brummond: Ole Miss — I’ve mustard the strength to pick the Rebels.

No. 19 SMU vs. Houston

Read: Houston — Good game, although I can’t name any players on either team.

Hanson: SMU — I didn’t know both these teams are in Texas.

Peterson: SMU — I had to look up Houston’s conference, but I swear I know things.

Werner: Houston — Best football team in Houston right now.

Cook: SMU — I don’t know what to say.

Bohnenkamp: SMU — I miss the Southwest Conference.

Brummond: Houston — SMU should check all the trash cans just in case.