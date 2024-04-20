The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa quarterbacks Deacon Hill and Marco Lainez making the most of borrowed time
Iowa football spring practice column | Hawkeye offense still in the rebuilding process as transfer portral looms
Former Iowa men’s wrestler Spencer Lee wins Olympic Team Trials
Iowa lawmakers gaveled out the session Saturday, here’s how leaders' priorities fared
Where are Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ legislative priorities now post-session?
Advertisement

Iowa quarterbacks Deacon Hill and Marco Lainez making the most of borrowed time

Fellow Hawkeye teammates and coaches credit the pair’s maturity and fierce competitiveness as main factors for their growth this offseason.
Byline photo of Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
April 20, 2024
Iowa+quarterback+Deacon+Hill+completes+a+drill+during+an+Iowa+football+spring+practice+at+Kinnick+Stadium+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+April+20%2C+2024.
Emily Nyberg
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill completes a drill during an Iowa football spring practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

As the hit Panic! At The Disco song, “High Hopes,” blared over the loudspeakers at Kinnick Stadium during Iowa football’s open spring practice, many of the fans in attendance shared the same feeling.

After all, their beloved Hawkeyes finished 132nd in total offense during the 2023 season while becoming a punching bag for the national media in the process. The Black and Gold faithful hope for immediate results this fall, but as the saying goes, “good things take time, better things take a little longer.”

With presumed starting quarterback Cade McNamara still sidelined due to an ACL tear, fans’ first peek at the new-look offense under coordinator Tim Lester featured backups Deacon Hill and Marco Lainez running the show while McNamara watched from afar.

The third-year Hill was thrust into action last season following McNamara’s injury and remained in the starting spot down the stretch. A transfer from Wisconsin, Hill struggled to adjust to his new role, throwing five touchdowns and eight interceptions and posting a measly quarterback rating of 18.5.

On the flip side, Lainez made his collegiate debut during the Citrus Bowl on Jan 1. Down multiple scores in the fourth quarter, Lainez relieved Hill and turned heads quickly. Though he only completed two passes, the first-year impressed Hawkeye fans with 51 yards on the ground, finishing as Iowa’s leading rusher that day.

Flash-forward to spring practice, where both players attempt to fine-tune their games ahead of the upcoming season. They each took reps during the scrimmage, but neither Hill nor Lainez had the outings that would solidify their place in the QB2 slot behind McNamara.

Both quarterbacks looked out of sync, with each frequently missing wide-open receivers. The groans from the Hawkeye faithful were evident, but Lainez redeemed himself with his rushing ability, highlighted by a 10-yard touchdown scramble midway through the scrimmage.

Despite the rough performance from the quarterbacks, one world circled throughout post-practice media availability: improvement.

Growing up fast

Though Iowa fans have openly voiced their frustrations about the quarterback situation for some time, Hawkeye players and coaches are quick to point out youth as a factor. Hill has roughly a year of starting experience, while Lainez hasn’t played a complete game since his senior year of high school.

Despite the outside frustration from the fanbase, fifth-year Sebastian Castro said both young quarterbacks continue to show growth in practice. Castro was named a first-team All-American by Pro Football Focus, and figures to anchor an Iowa defense that ranked in the top-five in points allowed last season.

“They are young, but they continue to learn every single day,” Castro said. “Marco is much more comfortable, and he’s getting used to seeing and reading different coverages.”

Fourth-year center Logan Jones credits Hill’s professionalism as a main factor in his growth during the offseason. After all, the quarterback is simply buying time until McNamara returns, and according to Lester, is running plays designed for McNamara.

“Deacon is taking this like a professional, and he has continued to grow this spring and show a lot of confidence,” Jones said.

Jones also respects the mature approach Lainez brings to the game along with his fiery competitiveness.

“Sometimes I forget how young he is, but he is such a competitor and just wants to be out there and compete with his teammates,” Jones said. “He just has a natural leadership ability too, which is pretty cool to see.”

McNamara provides veteran leadership

Despite the youth in the quarterback room, the group is anchored by the veteran presence of 23-year-old McNamara, who continues to be a strong voice for the younger players during his recovery.

Hailing from Reno, Nevada, McNamara transferred to Iowa following the 2022 season after spending one year as Michigan’s starting quarterback. McNamara helped lead the Wolverines to their first College Football Playoff appearance in 2021 but lost the starting job to J.J. McCarthy the next season.

The fifth-year attempted to revitalize his career with the Hawkeyes but went down on Sep. 30 against Michigan State, ending his season prematurely after only five games. McNamara finished his first season in Iowa City with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Jones has spent two seasons as a center and has developed a close bond with the quarterback corps since. One of his main observations throughout the offseason has been McNamara’s leadership.

“All of the guys in the room want to be better, and Cade’s leadership gives them a great opportunity to grow,” Jones said.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz said he expects McNamara to be fully healthy by June, so he can start “implementing some of the stuff he has been exposed to.”

New system, new challenges 

Following the dismissal of offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, Iowa underwent the tall task of hiring the savior for its doormat offense. The Hawkeyes chose Lester, a former head coach at Western Michigan with additional coaching experience in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers.

It wasn’t the splash hire fans were hoping for, but Lester is gradually introducing his scheme and plans to instill more motion along with the run-pass option, which are both uncharacteristic elements for the Hawkeyes. He said on April 18 that his playbook is only 85 percent installed.

Learning a new offense presents more challenges for a quarterback room that has already struggled to move the football, and the elder Ferentz said the group has experienced its fair share of hardships.

“Marco really hasn’t played a lot, and now the new system has made his mind go 100 miles an hour,” Kirk Ferentz said. “But I think it’s acceptable for a guy who hasn’t played a lot yet.”

Ultimately, all three Hawkeye quarterbacks are adjusting to the same system, and without an addition from the transfer portal, it will be up to the trio to ensure Lester’s system runs as intended.
More to Discover
More in Football
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill passes the ball to running back Kaleb Johnson during an Iowa football spring practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, April 20, 2024.
Iowa football spring practice column | Hawkeye offense still in the rebuilding process as transfer portral looms
Iowa wide receiver Alex Eichmann laughs with Iowa wide receiver Graham Friedrichsen during a spring practice at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, April 20, 2024. The Hawkeyes held a free open practice for fans.
Photos: 2024 Iowa football spring practice
Iowa offensive coordinator Tim Lester speaks during a press conference at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz announced on Jan. 31 that former senior analyst for the Green Bay Packers Tim Lester will serve as the next offensive coordinator for the Hawkeyes. Before his move to Iowa City, Lester held the position of head coach at Western Michigan University for six seasons and served as quarterbacks coach for both Purdue and Syracuse before his head coach title at WMU.
Iowa football notebook | Coordinators update schemes, personnel, position battles
More in Latest News
Thomas Gilman (left) wrestles Spencer Lee in the 57 kilogram best-of-three championship series during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at the Bryce Jordan Center April 20, 2024, in State College. Lee won the first bout, 6-3.
Former Iowa men’s wrestler Spencer Lee wins Olympic Team Trials
Speaker of the House, Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, looks over documents during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Grassley has been in the house since 2007.
Iowa lawmakers gaveled out the session Saturday, here’s how leaders' priorities fared
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Caucus Night Watch Party at the Sheraton in West Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Republican voters assembled statewide to participate in the caucuses despite the cold and extreme winter weather across the state. Former President Donald Trump won the caucuses in a dominant and early fashion with 51 percent support from Republicans while DeSantis trailed in second with 21 percent as of 11:15 p.m. Around 250 people showed up to listen to DeSantis. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)
Where are Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ legislative priorities now post-session?
More in Sports
Iowa guard Molly Davis waves to fans during a season celebration to honor the Iowa women’s basketball team’s historic run in the NCAA tournament at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. No. 1 South Carolina defeated No. 1 Iowa, 87-75, during an NCAA Championship game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, April 7, 2024. The Gamecocks finished the season undefeated with 38 wins. The game marks Iowa’s second straight runner-up finish for the title.
Former Iowa women's basketball guard Molly Davis recovering from knee surgery
Iowa’s Amber Aesoph cheers on runners during the women’s mile during the Larry Wieczorek Invitational & Multi at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024.
Iowa track and field prepares for first home outdoor meet
Iowa infielder Blake Guerin and utility player Andy Nelson embrace before a baseball game between Bradley and Iowa at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Braves 11-6.
Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Bradley
About the Contributors
Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Brad Schultz is a sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in Sports Studies. This is first year working as a sports reporter and he has a deep passion and love for sports. Outside of the Daily Iowan, Brad is a contributor for Saturday Blitz, a college football site, with his content primarily covering Iowa and the Big Ten.
Emily Nyberg
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in