Quarterback Deacon Hill enters transfer portal

Hill started nine games for the Hawkeyes last season in place of injured Cade McNamara.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
April 23, 2024
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill looks towards the sidelines during the 2023 Wildcats Classic, a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Hill passed for 65 yards and a touchdown. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 10-7.

Quarterback Deacon Hill has entered the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday on social media.

“Iowa, you have given me one of the best years of my life,” Hill wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “This program has taught me so much about life and given me experiences that will carry on for a lifetime.”

Hill, who transferred to Iowa last offseason from Wisconsin, completed 122-of-251 passes for 1,152 yards, five touchdowns, and eight interceptions in nine starts for the Hawkeyes. Iowa made it to the Big Ten Championship game and ended the season 10-4 overall.

Out of California, Hill is the sixth quarterback to transfer from Iowa since the end of the 2021 season, joining Deuce Hogan, Alex Padilla, Carson May, Spencer Petras, and Joe Labas.

Hill came in after quarterback Cade McNamara suffered a season-ending knee injury at the start of the year. McNamara is still rehabbing and did not fully participate in spring practice on April 20, but head coach Kirk Ferentz expects him to be 100 percent in June.

Hill has been getting all the No. 1 reps throughout spring camp, with redshirt first-year Marco Lainez III taking all of the second and third-team snaps. The Hawkeyes will bring in four-star quarterback James Resar this summer and are expected to look for a pass-thrower in the transfer portal.

According to HawkeyeInsider, Iowa is now down to 88 scholarships and needs to be at 85 scholarships once fall camp starts in August.

“I don’t think anyone ever turns a blind eye to that at any position,” new offensive coordinator Tim Lester said on April 18. “I think everyone has plans, and coach [Ferentz] and Tyler [Barnes] will figure out which ones as we move on. But we’re always actively looking everywhere.”
