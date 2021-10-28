Around the Big Ten: Matchups, power rankings for Week 9
Assistant Sports Editor Chloe Peterson previews this weekend’s conference matchups and updates DI’s Big Ten Power Rankings.
October 28, 2021
Ahead of No. 9 Iowa’s road contest with Wisconsin, The Daily Iowan Assistant Sports Editor Chloe Peterson ranked all 14 Big Ten football teams and previewed every Week 9 conference contest in Around the Big Ten.
Here are the full rankings, along with start times and betting information for every game.
- Ohio State — The Buckeyes have taken their rightful spot at the top of the Big Ten
- Michigan — How is the Big Ten East so much better than the West?
- Michigan State — The third of the undefeated teams in the Big Ten East
- Iowa — Best team in the West, but that ain’t saying much.
- Penn State — WE ARE losing in nine overtimes.
- Minnesota — Iowa’s singular contender for the Big Ten West title.
- Wisconsin — The Badgers are aggressively decent.
- Purdue — David Bell clapped Iowa, then proceeded to be clapped by Wisconsin. Nature is healing.
- Illinois — Nine-overtime win? Ninth in the standings.
- Nebraska — Crying but thriving down at the bottom of the West.
- Maryland — Everything went downhill for the Terrapins after Spencer Petras had his singular good game there.
- Indiana — Who told Indiana that starting their fifth-string QB would end well?
- Rutgers — I am once again asking who let Rutgers into this conference.
- Northwestern — Bad.
No. 6 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State
Where/when to watch: 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: MICH -3.5 | O/U 51
Big Noon Kickoff is there for a game that’s actually going to be at noon (Eastern Time).
No. 9 Iowa at Wisconsin
Where/when to watch: 11 a.m. on ESPN | Line: WISC -3.5 | O/U: 37
All I want is a Danny Vanden Boom sighting.
Rutgers at Illinois
Where/when to watch: 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: RUT -1 | O/U: 43
Rutgers is favored when Illinois won against a ranked team in nine overtimes? The disrespect.
Indiana at Maryland
Where/when to watch: 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: MD -2.5 | O/U: 50.5
Remember when both of these teams received votes in the AP Poll? Good times.
Minnesota at Northwestern
Where/when to watch: 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: MINN -7.5 | O/U 43.5
Tickets for this game are going for as low as five dollars. Five.
Purdue at Nebraska
Where/when to watch: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2 | Line: NEB -7 | O/U: 49
I’m not sure if I’ve ever seen Nebraska actually favored in a game.
No. 20 Penn State at No. 5 Ohio State
Where/when to watch: 6:30 p.m. on ABC | Line: OSU -17.5 | O/U: 59.5
The Penn State football writers will truly hate their lives if it goes to nine overtimes again.