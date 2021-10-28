Around the Big Ten: Matchups, power rankings for Week 9

Assistant Sports Editor Chloe Peterson previews this weekend’s conference matchups and updates DI’s Big Ten Power Rankings.

Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins forces Colorado State tight end Trey McBride out of bounds during a football game between Iowa and Colorado State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. The Hawkeyes limited the star Rams tight end to six catches on 12 targets for 59 yards. The Hawkeyes defeated the Rams 24-14.

Ahead of No. 9 Iowa’s road contest with Wisconsin, The Daily Iowan Assistant Sports Editor Chloe Peterson ranked all 14 Big Ten football teams and previewed every Week 9 conference contest in Around the Big Ten.

Here are the full rankings, along with start times and betting information for every game.

Ohio State — The Buckeyes have taken their rightful spot at the top of the Big Ten Michigan — How is the Big Ten East so much better than the West? Michigan State — The third of the undefeated teams in the Big Ten East Iowa — Best team in the West, but that ain’t saying much. Penn State — WE ARE losing in nine overtimes. Minnesota — Iowa’s singular contender for the Big Ten West title. Wisconsin — The Badgers are aggressively decent. Purdue — David Bell clapped Iowa, then proceeded to be clapped by Wisconsin. Nature is healing. Illinois — Nine-overtime win? Ninth in the standings. Nebraska — Crying but thriving down at the bottom of the West. Maryland — Everything went downhill for the Terrapins after Spencer Petras had his singular good game there. Indiana — Who told Indiana that starting their fifth-string QB would end well? Rutgers — I am once again asking who let Rutgers into this conference. Northwestern — Bad.

No. 6 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State

Where/when to watch: 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: MICH -3.5 | O/U 51

Big Noon Kickoff is there for a game that’s actually going to be at noon (Eastern Time).

No. 9 Iowa at Wisconsin

Where/when to watch: 11 a.m. on ESPN | Line: WISC -3.5 | O/U: 37

All I want is a Danny Vanden Boom sighting.

Rutgers at Illinois

Where/when to watch: 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: RUT -1 | O/U: 43

Rutgers is favored when Illinois won against a ranked team in nine overtimes? The disrespect.

Indiana at Maryland

Where/when to watch: 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: MD -2.5 | O/U: 50.5

Remember when both of these teams received votes in the AP Poll? Good times.

Minnesota at Northwestern

Where/when to watch: 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: MINN -7.5 | O/U 43.5

Tickets for this game are going for as low as five dollars. Five.

Purdue at Nebraska

Where/when to watch: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2 | Line: NEB -7 | O/U: 49

I’m not sure if I’ve ever seen Nebraska actually favored in a game.

No. 20 Penn State at No. 5 Ohio State

Where/when to watch: 6:30 p.m. on ABC | Line: OSU -17.5 | O/U: 59.5

The Penn State football writers will truly hate their lives if it goes to nine overtimes again.