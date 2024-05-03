Where to watch Caitlin Clark’s WNBA debut

Former Iowa guard Caitlin Clark will swap out the Black and Gold for new colors Friday night when she makes her WNBA debut for the Indiana Fever. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft, Clark will her join her teammates in a preseason matchup against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on regional sports networks. For fans outside of local regions, the game can be watched for free on the WNBA app.

The Fever will be without guard Kelsey Mitchell, who is dealing with an ankle injury. Mitchell led the squad in scoring last season with 18.2 points per game.

The Wings finished the 2023 regular season with a 22-18 record before getting swept by the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces in the second round of the playoffs. Guard Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas in scoring last season with 21.2 points per game.

As for Clark, the former Hawkeye looks to build off a practice run that included plenty of highlights.

Back at Indiana Fever practice for Day 2. Three possessions. Three Caitlin Clark assists. pic.twitter.com/LEozMwhhBZ — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) April 29, 2024

In addition, she will also face off against a familiar foe in former Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon, who the Wings drafted with the fifth overall pick in the 2o24 draft.

The Fever’s next preseason game is scheduled for May 9 at home against the Atlanta Dream. Tip-off at Gainbridge Field House in Indianapolis is set for 7 p.m. The Fever’s first regular season game will be on May 14 on the road against the Connecticut Sun.