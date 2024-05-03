The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Where to watch Caitlin Clark’s WNBA debut

The former Hawkeye guard will play in her first game for the Indiana Fever Friday night at 7 p.m. in a preseason matchup against the Dallas Wings.
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Sports Reporter
May 3, 2024
Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark+hypes+up+the+crowd+during+a+basketball+game+between+No.+2+Iowa+and+No.+5+Nebraska+at+the+TIAA+Big+Ten+Women%E2%80%99s+Basketball+Tournament+at+Target+Center+in+Minneapolis%2C+Minn.%2C+on+Sunday%2C+March+10%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Corn+Huskers+in+overtime%2C+94-89.
Grace Smith
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark hypes up the crowd during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 5 Nebraska at the TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Corn Huskers in overtime, 94-89.

Former Iowa guard Caitlin Clark will swap out the Black and Gold for new colors Friday night when she makes her WNBA debut for the Indiana Fever. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft, Clark will her join her teammates in a preseason matchup against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on regional sports networks. For fans outside of local regions, the game can be watched for free on the WNBA app.

The Fever will be without guard Kelsey Mitchell, who is dealing with an ankle injury. Mitchell led the squad in scoring last season with 18.2 points per game.

The Wings finished the 2023 regular season with a 22-18 record before getting swept by the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces in the second round of the playoffs. Guard Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas in scoring last season with 21.2 points per game.

As for Clark, the former Hawkeye looks to build off a practice run that included plenty of highlights.

In addition, she will also face off against a familiar foe in former Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon, who the Wings drafted with the fifth overall pick in the 2o24 draft.

The Fever’s next preseason game is scheduled for May 9 at home against the Atlanta Dream. Tip-off at Gainbridge Field House in Indianapolis is set for 7 p.m. The Fever’s first regular season game will be on May 14 on the road against the Connecticut Sun.
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Grace Smith
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
