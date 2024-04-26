The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Brian Ferentz hired by Maryland football as offensive analyst
‘Hellerball’: The philosophy behind Iowa baseball’s offense
Press Box Banter: Making history with Iowa women’s basketball player Jada Gyamfi
Iowa Supreme Court reverses $12.7 million decision siding with UI Health Care
Iowa City schools lose $1.3 million due to private school vouchers
The former Iowa offensive coordinator heads out east after a tumultuous seven-year tenure at the position, per 247 Sports.
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Sports Reporter
April 26, 2024
Iowa+offensive+coordinator+Brian+Ferentz+reacts+to+a+play+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Michigan+State+at+Kinnick+Stadium+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+30%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Spartans%2C+26-16.+Ferentz+met+his+performance+objective+of+scoring+more+than+25+points+in+a+game.+His+performance+objective+states+he+must+average+25+points+per+game.
Grace Smith
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz reacts to a play during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 26-16. Ferentz met his performance objective of scoring more than 25 points in a game. His performance objective states he must average 25 points per game.

After spending a decade on the sidelines as a coach for his alma mater, former Iowa football offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is back in the Big Ten. The son of Hawkeye head coach Kirk Ferentz, Brian Ferentz will join Maryland as an offensive analyst.

As a non-assistant coach, Brian Ferentz will not be involved in any on-field instruction or playcalling. Instead, he will serve as a resource for Terrapin head coach Mike Locksley and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis as the squad looks to build off an eight-win 2023 season that included a 31-13 triumph over Auburn in the Music City Bowl.

With quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa under center last season, Maryland topped the conference in passing yards with 3,626 and ranked fourth in scoring, averaging 29.7 points per game. Tagovailoa ran out of collegiate eligibility and declared for the NFL Draft, so the Terrapins must find a replacement. Possibilities include second-year Billy Edwards Jr. and transfer M.J. Morris.

College Park will be Brian Ferentz’s third stop in his coaching career, as he spent three seasons with the NFL’s New England Patriots before joining his father in Iowa City in 2012. After working as an offensive line coach for his first five seasons with the Hawkeyes, Biran Ferentz was granted keys to the offense in 2017. In addition to his promotion, he instructed tight ends and quarterbacks.

From 2018 to 2020, the Hawkeyes never averaged less than 350 yards per game, but in Ferentz’s final three seasons, Iowa’s offense languished, never reaching above the bottom 10 nationally in yards per game. In October, then-interim athletic director Beth Goetz announced Brian Ferentz would coach the rest of the season but would not return to the program.

Iowa and Maryland will square off in the 2024 regular season on Nov. 23.
