Photos: 2024 TIAA Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament: Iowa vs. Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, 90-78, during the second round of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

In the first half, the Buckeyes were shooting eight out of eleven from behind the three-point line. They were also 61% in total field goal percentage. The Hawkeyes were tailing up five for nine from behind the arc and 54% in field goal percentage. The two teams were separated by 5 points at the half with a score of 43-38.

The game was foul-heavy, with 21 fouls on the Buckeyes and 23 on the Hawkeyes. Despite three personal fouls, Ohio State forward Jamison Battle had 23 points at the end of the game. Iowa forward Payton Sandford had four personal fouls and 19 points.

Ohio State advances to play No. 13 Illinois in the quarterfinals of the TIAA Big Ten Men’s Tournament on Friday, March 15, 2024, at 5:30 p.m.