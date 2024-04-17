The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa men’s basketball picks up guard Drew Thelwell from transfer portal
IC City Council approves utility rates, fiscal 2025 budget
IC Councilor Laura Bergus tries second attempt to shift funds from police budget
IC City Council approves industrial rezoning of former Kirkwood campus
Ask the Author | John Green on banning book laws, fan base growth
Iowa men’s basketball picks up guard Drew Thelwell from transfer portal

He spent the last four years at Morehead State and has one season of eligibility remaining.
Byline photo of Chris Meglio
Chris Meglio, Sports Reporter
April 17, 2024
Iowa+starters+take+the+court+before+a+mens+basketball+game+between+the+Iowa+Hawkeyes+and+the+Maryland+Terrapins+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+on+Wednesday%2C+Jan.+24%2C+2024.+The+Terrapins+defeated+the+Hawkeyes+69-67.%0A
Theodore Retsinas
Iowa starters take the court before a men’s basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Maryland Terrapins at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. The Terrapins defeated the Hawkeyes 69-67.

Guard Drew Thelwell is joining Iowa men’s basketball from the transfer portal, he announced on social media Wednesday. 

He spent the last four years at Morehead State and has one season of eligibility remaining. Thelwell picked Iowa over UCF, SMU, Wake Forest, and Michigan, among others.


The 6-foot-3 guard is the first offseason addition for head coach Fran McCaffery and the Hawkeyes. He fills a void at the guard position after Iowa lost Tony Perkins and Dasonte Bowen to the transfer portal. 

Before his decision, Thelwell informed Rivals that he had been in consistent contact with Iowa and loved the staff.

Thelwell was a key player for Morehead State, leading the team to a 2024 Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) regular season and tournament championship. The Eagles secured a No. 14 seed in the NCAA Tournament but fell to No. 3 Illinois in the first round. 

Over 34 games last season, he averaged 10 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field, 33.8 percent from three, and 64.5 percent from the free throw line. Thelwell is the winningest player in Moorehead State men’s basketball history. He led the OVC in assists, assists per game, and assist/turnover ratio, and ranked in the top 20 nationally in assists and assists per game, according to John Bohnenkamp.
Chris Meglio, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Chris Meglio is a first year student at the University of Iowa studying a double major in sport studies and journalism. He will be working as a sports journalist for The Daily Iowan covering women's volleyball for the fall sports season.
Theodore Retsinas, Photojournalist
(he/him/his)
Theodore Retsinas is a freshman at the University of Iowa studying Neuroscience. 
