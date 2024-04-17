Iowa men’s basketball picks up guard Drew Thelwell from transfer portal

Guard Drew Thelwell is joining Iowa men’s basketball from the transfer portal, he announced on social media Wednesday.

He spent the last four years at Morehead State and has one season of eligibility remaining. Thelwell picked Iowa over UCF, SMU, Wake Forest, and Michigan, among others.



The 6-foot-3 guard is the first offseason addition for head coach Fran McCaffery and the Hawkeyes. He fills a void at the guard position after Iowa lost Tony Perkins and Dasonte Bowen to the transfer portal.

Before his decision, Thelwell informed Rivals that he had been in consistent contact with Iowa and loved the staff.

Thelwell was a key player for Morehead State, leading the team to a 2024 Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) regular season and tournament championship. The Eagles secured a No. 14 seed in the NCAA Tournament but fell to No. 3 Illinois in the first round.

Over 34 games last season, he averaged 10 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field, 33.8 percent from three, and 64.5 percent from the free throw line. Thelwell is the winningest player in Moorehead State men’s basketball history. He led the OVC in assists, assists per game, and assist/turnover ratio, and ranked in the top 20 nationally in assists and assists per game, according to John Bohnenkamp.