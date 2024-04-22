The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Hawks in the NBA | April 15-21

Keegan Murray and Joe Wieskamp end their respective seasons with subpar performances.
Byline photo of Chris Meglio
Chris Meglio, Sports Reporter
April 22, 2024
Oct+16%2C+2023%3B+Phoenix%2C+Arizona%2C+USA%3B+Portland+Trail+Blazers+forward+Kris+Murray+%288%29+drives+on+Phoenix+Suns+forward+Chimezie+Metu+%284%29+in+the+second+half+at+Footprint+Center.+Mandatory+Credit%3A+Rick+Scuteri-USA+TODAY+Sports
Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 16, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Kris Murray (8) drives on Phoenix Suns forward Chimezie Metu (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Keegan Murray’s second pro season came to a close as the Sacramento Kings were eliminated from the postseason.

The Kings held the longest postseason drought in the league until they earned the third seed in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, breaking the 16-year hiatus. They took the No. 6 Golden State Warriors to seven games until a vintage 50-point game from Stephen Curry led his team to the 120-100 win.

Fast forward to the 2024 Play-In Tournament when the two teams faced off again. This time, the result was in favor of the Kings.

Murray finished the game with a team-high 32 points along with nine rebounds and two steals on 10-of-20 shooting from the field, 8-of-13 from three, and 4-of-4 from the free throw line. Murray’s 39 minutes on the court helped lift Sacramento to a 118-94 victory.

The Kings then flew to New Orleans, Louisiana, to face the Pelicans for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference. Playing 38 minutes in an all-or-nothing matchup, Murray logged 11 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and one steal. He had one block on 4-of-12 shooting from the field, 2-of-7 from three, and 1-of-2 from the free throw line as the Pelicans topped the Kings, 105-98.

The second-year forward has two more years left on his rookie contract and is expected to receive trade interest from several teams during the offseason.

Luka Garza

The Minnesota Timberwolves took a 1-0 series lead over the Phoenix Suns after notching a 120-95 blowout win in the first round of the NBA Playoffs on Sunday.

Third-year center Luka Garza logged five points and one rebound on two made field goals in three minutes of play.

Game two will take place in Minneapolis on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Joe Wieskamp

The Oklahoma City Blue defeated the Maine Celtics, 117-100, in game three of the G League Finals to clinch the 2023-24 title on Monday.

Third-year guard Joe Wieskamp put up 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field, 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 1-of-2 from the free throw line in the loss.
About the Contributor
Chris Meglio
Chris Meglio, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Chris Meglio is a first year student at the University of Iowa studying a double major in sport studies and journalism. He will be working as a sports journalist for The Daily Iowan covering women's volleyball for the fall sports season.
