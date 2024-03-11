Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Illinois

Fans flocked to a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, March 10, 2024, to see Iowa take on the 12th-ranked Illinois men’s basketball team. The fighting Illini would spoil the Hawkeyes’ senior night, winning 73-61.

After honoring the four Iowa seniors, the fighting Illini wasted no time jumping out to a large early lead. Iowa would claw back, closing the deficit to five points in the second half, but Illinois kept control and put the dagger in the Hawkeyes.

Illinois guard, Terrance Shannon Jr. led the game in scoring with 25 points, his teammate, forward Quincy Geurrier put up a double-double, scoring 14 points with 1 rebound. For Iowa, Payton Sandfort led the team in scoring with 23 points. Sandfort would also reach 1,000 points scored in his career.

Illinois moves to 14-6, keeping a hold of the second seed in the B1G. With this loss, Iowa falls to 18-13. With this game closing out the regular season for both teams, they will set their sights on B1G tournament play.