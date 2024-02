Press Box Banter is The Daily Iowan’s weekly sports podcast. Each episode we talk about local and national sports, host a special guest, and talk predictions for upcoming games. This week’s edition features Scott Dochterman, a staff writer for The Athletic, who shares his decades of experience covering a variety of sports and his favorite moments from his career.

This episode of Press Box Banter is hosted by Kenna Roering, Colin Votzmeyer and Matt McGowan and produced by Natalie Dunlap.