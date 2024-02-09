The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: No. 2 Iowa women's basketball vs. Penn State
Iowa women’s basketball's Hannah Stuelke sets new career-high against Penn State
Hannah Stuelke scores career-high 47 points in No. 2 Iowa women’s basketball’s 111-93 win over Penn State
Iowa men’s basketball falls to Penn State after giving up second half lead
ICPD purchases $350,000 in vehicles, looks ahead to next fiscal year budget
Press Box Banter: Growing the sport with Ella Schmit and Kylie Welker

Two women’s wrestlers join the podcast to discuss paving the way for girls interested in wrestling.
Byline photo of Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap, Assistant Digital Editor
February 9, 2024

Women’s wrestlers Ella Schmit and Kylie Welker talk about their journeys from gymnastics to wrestling, inspiring young girls interested in the sport, and combating bias against women’s wrestling. They also share what the team atmosphere is like, focusing on weight management instead of cutting weight, and they share the backstory to their walk-on songs. 

Hosts also discuss the Superbowl, Caitlin Clark’s path to breaking the scoring record, and newly hired offensive football coordinator Tim Lester’s press conference. 

This episode is hosted by Kenna Roering, Matt McGowan, and Brad Schultz and produced by Natalie Dunlap.

Natalie Dunlap, Assistant Digital Editor
(she/her/hers)
Natalie Dunlap is the Assistant Digital Editor at The Daily Iowan. She is the host and producer of the Above the Fold news podcast. She has previously worked as a news reporter, news editor, politics reporter, politics editor, and digital producer for the DI. She is a senior majoring in journalism and minoring in English and gender, women's, and sexuality studies. In her free time, she enjoys crocheting while listening to pop culture podcasts.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
