Press Box Banter: Growing the sport with Ella Schmit and Kylie Welker

Women’s wrestlers Ella Schmit and Kylie Welker talk about their journeys from gymnastics to wrestling, inspiring young girls interested in the sport, and combating bias against women’s wrestling. They also share what the team atmosphere is like, focusing on weight management instead of cutting weight, and they share the backstory to their walk-on songs.

Hosts also discuss the Superbowl, Caitlin Clark’s path to breaking the scoring record, and newly hired offensive football coordinator Tim Lester’s press conference.

This episode is hosted by Kenna Roering, Matt McGowan, and Brad Schultz and produced by Natalie Dunlap.