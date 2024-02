This edition of Press Box Banter features Pia Kranholdt, a tennis player from Germany. She shares her experience coming from Germany to Iowa and gives hosts a much needed tennis lesson. Hosts also share their thoughts on the NFL playoffs and experiences traveling to cover Iowa games, including Assistant Sports Editor Colin Votzymeyer’s life changing trip to Cedar Falls.

This episode is hosted by Kenna Roering, Colin Votzmeyer, and Brad Schultz and produced by Natalie Dunlap.