Press Box Banter: ESPN stories with Wayne Drehs

Press Box Banter is The Daily Iowan’s weekly sports podcast. Each episode we will talk about local, national, and international sports, host a special guest, and talk predictions for upcoming games. This week’s edition features Wayne Drehs, longtime ESPN writer and instructor at the University of Iowa, as he talks about his most memorable interviews.

This episode of Press Box Banter is hosted by Kenna Roering, Colin Votzmeyer, Matt McGowan, and Brad Schultz, and produced by Jami Martin-Trainor. This episode was recorded on November 9 and 28.