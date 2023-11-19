The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: No. 3 Iowa men’s wrestling vs No. 16 Oregon State

Byline photo of Ayrton Breckenridge
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
November 19, 2023

No. 3 Iowa men’s wrestling defeated No. 16 Oregon State, 25-11, during a men’s wrestling dual at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The 2023-24 season marks the third straight sellout season for the men’s wrestling team.

Over the off-season, the NCAA ruled that the standard two-point takedown would now be worth three points.

The Iowa team also faced setbacks with the roster during the offseason. Nelson Brands, Tony Cassioppi, Abe Assad, and Cobe Siebrecht were and currently still are involved in a sports gambling investigation and are suspected to be out the entire season.

Many Iowa transfers made their Carver debut, but 174-pound true freshman Gabe Arnold brought the crowd to their feet with a 4-2 decision over Oregon State’s No. 11 Travis Wittlake.

Iowa’s No. 9 133-pound Brody Teske and No. 1 141-pound Real Woods were the only Hawkeyes to win with bonus points. Teske defeated Oregon State’s No. 22 Gabe Whisenhunt by major decision, 18-8 and Woods defeated Oregon State’s No. 20 Cleveland Belton by technical fall, 18-3.

Iowa’s three individual losses came from No. 11 125-pound Drake Ayala, No. 29 184-pound Brennan Swafford and 285-pound Bradley Hill.

Next, the Hawkeyes will face off against the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, on Sunday, Nov. 26.

2023_11_19_iowamwroregonst_AB_0001
Gallery24 Photos
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa’s 165-pound Patrick Kennedy walks towards the arena during a men’s wrestling dual between No. 3 Iowa and No. 16 Oregon State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. Last year, Kennedy was the primary wrestler at 165 but is suspected by involved in a gambling investigation, and his return is unknown. The Hawkeyes defeated the Beavers, 25-11.

