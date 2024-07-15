The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Trump announces Vance as running mate

On the first day of the Republican National Convention, former president Donald Trump announced his running mate to his Truth Social network.
Byline photo of Marandah Mangra-Dutcher
Marandah Mangra-Dutcher, Summer Executive Editor
July 15, 2024
Former+President+Donald+Trump+appears+with+U.S.+Senator+JD+Vance+outside+Wright+Bros.+Aero+Inc+at+the+Dayton+International+Airport+on+March+16%2C+2024+in+Dayton%2C+Ohio.
Barbara Perenic / USA TODAY NETWORK
Former President Donald Trump appears with U.S. Senator JD Vance outside Wright Bros. Aero Inc at the Dayton International Airport on March 16, 2024 in Dayton, Ohio.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Former president Donald Trump chose Sen. JD Vance of Ohio as his running mate on Monday. The choice came during the first day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. 

Vance was officially nominated, and elected, to be Trump’s Vice-President by convention delegates Monday.

“After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator JD Vance of the Great State of Ohio,” said Trump in a post to Truth Social, the social network he owns. 

Vance, 39 years old, was elected into the U.S. Senate in 2022 and sworn in during 2023. 

Vance graduated from Ohio State University and Yale Law School. He later authored the book “Hillbilly Elegy,” which was adapted into a Netflix film.

Vance is married and has three children.

This announcement comes after a shooting during a campaign rally for the former president in Butler, Pennsylvania, this past weekend. The former president was reportedly injured along with two rally attendees, and one attendee died.

Other top contenders for the choice included North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio. According to the Associated Press, they both received word they would not be Trump’s running mate on Monday morning.

According to Trump’s post, Vance served in the Marine Crops and will now be focused on the American workers and farmers he fought “brilliantly” for.

“As Vice President, JD will continue to fight for our Constitution, stand with our Troops, and will do everything he can to help me make America great again,” said Trump in his post.

The Biden campaign attacked Vance’s position on the results of the 2020 election, in February  Vance told ABC News that he would not have voted to certify the 2020 election results like Mike Pence did on January 6.

“Donald Trump picked J.D. Vance as his running mate because Vance will do what Mike Pence wouldn’t on January 6: bend over backwards to enable Trump and his extreme MAGA agenda, even if it means breaking the law and no matter the harm to the American people,” Biden campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said, according to Axios.

Iowa Republicans React to Trump Picking Vance as VP

Several Iowa Republican politicians took to social media Monday to react to the news of Trump’s pick for Vice President.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley:

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst:

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks: 

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson: 

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds 

